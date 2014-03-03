This Map By Australian Researchers Shows The Millions Of Jobs Linked Across The Global Economy

Map from the study, The Employment Footprints of Nations, Journal Of Industrial Ecology.

A study by University of Sydney researchers produced this map showing the flow of jobs and wages around the world.

In Australia’s case, China has 5 million people just to make goods for Australians.

The workers, on low wages, support Australia’s lifestyle.

For example, a computer bought in Australia (average domestic wage US$59,700) might be assembled in China (average domestic wage $US2,700) and Thailand ($US2,100) using electronic circuits made in the Philippines ($US1,700).

Other examples:

French people (average domestic wage, US$58,000) smoke cigars manufactured in Poland (average domestic wage, US$10,000) which relies on raw material produced in Tanzania (average domestic wage, US$170).

In turn, Tanzania imports computers produced in China and designed in the United States.

In 2010, about 500,000 labourers in Tanzania worked to support US consumption (earned $215 million), whereas approximately 3,000 labourers in the United States worked for Tanzania (and earned $50 million).

Americans (average domestic wage, $58,000) love their cotton clothes. These are manufactured in China (average domestic wage, US$2,700) and woven from yarn in Pakistan (average domestic wage, US$1,460) made with raw cotton from Tajikistan (average domestic wage, US$450).

The research paper, The Employment Footprints of Nations Uncovering Master-Servant Relationships, was published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology.

