This Guy Shelled Out $60,000 For Private Investigators To Rescue His Dog

Craig Dershowitz gets emotional in a video seeking donations.

Americans love their furry companions – pet care spending topped $50 billion in 2011 alone – but Craig Dershowitz’s fight to rescue his dog Knuckles is one for the books. Dershowitz says he’s blown $60,000 on a team of private investigators and attorneys to win back custody of Knuckles from an ex-girlfriend. The New York resident alleges his ex took off for the West Coast after their split and “dogknapped” the puggle (named ‘Knux’ for short) without his consent.



“I needed a place to stay and while I found a new place, I asked her to take care of him,” he wrote on his website, Rescue Knux. “When I finally settled, I agreed to share custody…Next thing I know, a week before I thought we were meeting, she was on the road to California with my baby boy.”

Dershowitz is more than five months into his legal battle to win Knux back and says he’s on the fast-track to bankruptcy. To raise funds and stir public interest, he’s enlisted help from artist friends to offer Knux-themed gifts in return for cash donations on his site.

10 bucks buys you a virtual kiss from Knux, while a “Free Knux” tee will set you back $25. The more you spend, the more elaborate the prize – $250 to play fetch with Knux (one can imagine that happens only if Dershowitz wins custody), $1,500 for a professional portrait session, and $10,000 for a giant personalised mural by the Legends of Graffiti.

So far he’s raised a little more than $1,200, most of which came from T-shirt sales.

In a video pleading for donations, Dershowitz gets teary-eyed talking about his lost “son.”

“I want to see him be an old man,” he says. “Not just hear him snore like one but see him be an old man…If that means going $50,000 or $60,000 into debt, I’m going to do it.”

According to the Village Voice, Dershowitz’s girlfriend claims Knux is happy in California, “where he has ample room to play, and lives in close proximity to a beach for off-lease dog-park outings.”

Watch the video below:

