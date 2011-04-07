This Man Will Now Control Microsoft's Billion-Dollar Ad Budget

Photo: Microsoft

Less than a week after Microsoft marketing chief Mich Mathews announced her retirement, Microsoft has replaced her with the former head of Office marketing, Chris Capossela.Capossela has been with Microsoft for 20 years, and last month he stepped down from his long time role leading Office marketing.



As marketing head, Capossela will control Microsoft’s advertising budget, which runs more than $1 billion per year, as well as its powerful public relations machine.

He is also taking control of Microsoft’s channels strategy — its relationships with retailers, mobile operators, and other distribution channels. He’ll report to operations chief Kevin Turner.

