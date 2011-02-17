This Man Wants To Give You A Year Of Cab Rides For Free

Daily deal site Scoop St. has rolled out two new features for its customers in a hope to stick out in a crowded field.



In addition to the site’s daily deals, they will also offer “experiences” and “perks.”

Experiences are curated events organised by the company itself, such as a food or pub crawl. With events like this, Scoop St. aims to further shorten the distance between merchants and consumers.

Perks are unique items normally unavailable for a dollar amount. Scoop St. is currently running a drawing to give away a year of New York City cab rides to three people.

“When you look at the environment, we’re moving much more toward the experiential. Groupon is really good, exceptionally good, at the transactional. But the model of local commerce is not about how broad you can go, it’s all about the local feeling and local setting. To us, that means going very, very deep within New York City,” said Scoop St. cofounder David Ambrose.

