This Man Joined Marc Andreessen's Yahoo Meetings And Is A Likely CEO Candidate

Reports surfaced last night that Marc Andreessen is considering taking a stake in Yahoo – and has even been meeting with Yahoo executives to discuss the turnaround.Kara Swisher, who broke the news, says Andreessen would become executive chairman.



But who would be CEO?

It looks like a likely candidate is Andreessen Horowitz partner Jeff Jordan.

A source close to Yahoo executives who attended the meetings with Andreessen say that Jordan was in attendence.

Jordan is best known for his run as CEO of OpenTable, which he took to an IPO.

As much as he is regarded as an investing genius, Marc Andreessen is not regarded (even by himself) as much of a company operator. That’s one reason we always thought Jordan made for a likely candidate in the scenario that seems to be unfolding.

