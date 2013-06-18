This Man Is The Most Connected Australian On LinkedIn

James Evangelidis is a recruiter. He is also the most connected Australian on business networking platform LinkedIn.

In an article by BRW columnist Fiona Smith out today, he said he only realised he was top of the list — with more than 30,000 connections — when he did a Google search on who was, out of curiosity.

Smith writes that she got the impression he would also be a good at networking in person.

Evangelidis is one of three Australians who make the list of the Top 100 most connected people worldwide.

The others are Brisbane-based technology consultant, John MacAskill at 85th place, and the general manager of member services at the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Iggy Pintado, at 88th place, according to Smith’s article.

Evangelidis comes in at 77th place in the world.

