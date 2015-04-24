This man just lost $80 million on the Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal

Time Warner Cable Rob Marcus just lost $US80 million.

Time Warner Cable CEO Rob Marcus was going to get a $US80 million in fees as soon as the company completed its $US45.2 billion sale to Comcast.

The $US80 million was a “termination fee.”

After Time Warner Cable sold, it would no longer need a CEO — so Marcus was going to have to exit the company (with a lot of money).

Today brought bad news for Marcus. The sale of Time Warner Cable just fell through.

Time Warner Cable will still need a CEO.

So Marcus is going to have to keep his job.

There goes his $US80 million.

Marcus is not the only one hurting: CFO Arthur Minson was also set to receive a severance package. His was worth $US27 million.

Also: Time Warner Cable itself will not be getting a breakup fee from Comcast.

That means Time Warner Cable won’t get paid a usually standard fee that acquistion targets get paid when their buying suitors go away.

Generally, a deal’s breakup fee is around 4%.

So, for the $US45.2 billion transaction that is now swirling the drain, that means Time Warner Cable agreed to drop a $US180 million breakup fee.

Some of the failed deal’s other big losers are a number of Wall Street banks. Both enormous investment banks and tiny boutique firms stand to lose tens of millions.

The list includes: JP Morgan, Paul J. Taubman (who is now heading Blackstone’s advisory business, set for an IPO later this year), Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and boutiques Allen & Co. and Centerview Partners.

