This Man Has Just Been Given The Toughest Job In The US Army

It looks like this is the man who will have a great hand in what the U.S. Army — a leading force in the world’s military standings — will become over the coming years.



That’s huge.

President Obama has just appointed Lieutenant General Howard Bromberg to a position overseeing the recruiting, retaining, sustaining, and dismissing, of the entire Army’s work force.

Why is this so important?

As military micro-blogger Doctrine Man points out, Lieutenant General Bromberg “is about to take on one of the toughest jobs in the Army — the drawdown.”

It’s one of the biggest issues confronting the U.S. military today.

As the Army — along with the other branches — tackles the shaky territory of re-structuring its forces, drawing down troops, and enacting potential cut across services, there’ll be rough times ahead.

Assuming the assignment of deputy chief of staff, G-1 — the Army’s human resources command — Bromberg will be part of the difficult mission to “develop, manage and execute all manpower and personnel plans, programs and policies — across all Army Components — for the entire Army team.” That includes soldiers, civilian employees, families, and veterans all over the world.

Congratulations, but really.. good luck. Lieutenant General Bromberg:

