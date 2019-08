Marine Brent Downing is an expert in camouflage techniques of all kinds. He’s so good that it’s almost impossible to spot him, even when he’s directly in front of the camera. Check out his tips on his YouTube page.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

