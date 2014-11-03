This Man Immediately Regretted Jumping Onto A Dead Whale Being Eaten By Great White Sharks

Harrison Williams almost wins this year’s Darwin Award. Picture: Seven News

Even the parents of this Perth man who jumped onto a whale circled by hungry sharks say their son is an idiot.

Harrison Williams, of Quinns Rock, north of Perth, was videotaped jumping from his friend’s boat and swimming across to the dead whale, because one of his mates said “it would be pretty funny to surf the whale”.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Seven News footage showed several large great white sharks circling and feeding on the other side of the whale.

The 26-year-old said he knew they “busy chomping on the whale”, but told Seven News he knew it was a stupid thing to do once he was on top of the whale.

“Definitely not (wouldn’t do it again) … I’ve done it, I don’t need to do it again. Definitely it was a stupid act, didn’t mean to disrespect anyone, mum thinks I’m an idiot, dad’s not too proud either,” he said.

Crew on the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter snapped photographs yesterday of two huge sharks, one estimated to be 5.5 metres long, feeding on the whale.

Picture: Seven News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.