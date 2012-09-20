Real-Life 'Dexter' Gets Life In Prison For Murdering Two Sex Offenders

Photo: Screengrab from KOMO-TV

A wanna-be “Dexter” received two life sentences after he admitted killing a pair of registered sex offenders in Washington State, one of who was a friend.Patrick Drum, 34, shot and killed Gary Blanton Jr. and Jerry Ray on consecutive nights in early June on the Olympic Peninsula in western Washington.



He pleaded guilty late last month in a case similar to the TV series “Dexter” about a man who stalks and kills criminals.

Both the judge and prosecutor decried Drum’s vigilantism.

“It is unfortunate there are those people who admire what he did,” Clallam County prosecutor Deb Kelly said, according to theSequim Gazette.

“It is despicable and disgusting.”

Blanton, 28, had maintained his place on the sex-offender registry was malicious, saying he had sex with a freshman as a senior in high school, KOMO-TV reported.

Ray, 57, pleaded guilty a decade ago to having sex with two children, ages 7 and 4.

Family members of the victims told Drum he had no right killing the men.

Blanton’s wife, Leslie, said her two sons didn’t understand why they couldn’t speak to their father at the funeral.

“There’s no way to explain how horrible it is to see your children saying their last goodbyes,” she said in court. “Shaking him … saying, ‘Daddy up. Daddy up.'”

Drum was unrepentant, the Peninsula Daily News reported.

“It was never my intent to hurt the families involved,” Drum said Tuesday, according to the Daily News. “That’s like collateral damage.”

“As far as the men themselves, actions speak louder than words.”

The judge also warned Drum’s supporters to stay away from the families.

