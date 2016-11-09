This man faces a $9000 fine after using a drone to buy a sausage from Bunnings

The Bunnings sausage note delivered by drone. Source: EFTM

This seems like an obviously cool use for a drone:

An anonymous Aussie champ in his hot tub in Sunbury, Victoria needed a sausage, and Bunnings was within range – about 2km away.

Obviously all the planning and filming involved means it would have just been easier for “Jo” to pop his own snag on the barbie, but as a proof of concept, this is the good future where robots are our slaves.

If only the Civil Aviation Safety Authority agreed. Jo’s YouTube of the epic experiment was taken down pretty quickly after CASA dropped this comment underneath it:

Tech lifestyle site EFTM got hold of the video above though, and the scoop on the story a couple of days ago. It spoke to Jo about why he did it and how much money he also made off it.

But here are all the Australian drone regulations Jo flaunted. He flew it:

Within 30m of another person

Out of his direct line of sight or, and

Over crowds, endangering those crowds

That last point is particularly relevant today, given GoPro has recalled a pile of its hugely hyped Karma drone after units were reported to be losing power and falling out of the sky.

CASA spokesperson Peter Gibson told the SMH the authority was investigating.

“This is a classic example of a place where you should never fly a drone,” he said.

“Jo” faces fines of up to $9000 for breaching drone rules. He told EFTM he had permission from the sausage sizzlers, but Bunnings told the SMH it had any knowledge of the incident.

With drones on more and more Christmas wishlists every year, CASA is increasingly under pressure to clarify what is appropriate use for various types of drones.

In September, it made a surprise decision to relax regulations to allow Australians to fly a commercial drone weighing up to 2kg without requiring a licence.

That was applauded by drone users, but it has also opened up more avenues for pilots to potentially invade everyone else’s privacy.

So while it’s easier than ever to fly a drone virtually anywhere, you still can’t do anything about one hovering more than 30m above your backyard.

The view to Bunnings from the home. Source: EFTM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.