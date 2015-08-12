This man commutes from Barcelona to London every day -- and saves money doing it

Like most Londoners, Sam Cookney was fed up with apartment prices in the capital. So the 32-year-old social media manager began to look beyond the North Sea for an affordable apartment.

Cookney now gets on a plane each morning in Spain, and is seated his desk in London by 9:30 AM. He has tweeted and blogged his big move, which has gone viral as he begins his new commute.

Done the sums. Would actually be cheaper for me to rent 2 bed flat in Barcelona+commute to London, than get 1 bed here. Genuinely. Blog it?

— Sam Cookney (@Sam_Cookney) October 24, 2013

In an October 2013 blog post, Cookney posted proof of his number crunching, and evidence that a 713-mile commute was, in fact, worth it.

Cookney is able to fly from Barcelona’s El Prat Airport to London Stagnated, just north of metropolitan London, for about $US37 each way, and in a little less than two hours. However, he told BuzzFeed that the flight prices were the most unpredictable part of his plan, and that they can climb as high as $US150, or more.

“It’s 6€ to and from Barcelona’s el Prat airport (and I can walk to the airport train in 5 minutes from that flat),” he writes. “And then £14 return to Liverpool Street with Terravision [a bus service] (so 23€ in total on transfers each day).”

According to FlightAware, RyanAir flight 9811 was on time during a recent trip and has averaged early landings for a week.

For anyone not convinced, Cookney has kept us updated on his first few days of international commuting, posting pictures of boarding passes and even a selfie on the plane home.

Crazy day. Here’s a return flight to Barcelona selfie. (PS I’m still single…) pic.twitter.com/Yk82yTJ2MR

— Sam Cookney (@Sam_Cookney) August 5, 2015

Business Insider has reached out to Cookney, and will update this story as we learn more about how the daily international trekking is affecting his lifestyle.

