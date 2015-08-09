This man collected 50,000 pennies to make a statement about paying his property taxes

When you think of someone paying in change, a broke college student comes to mind.

Steven Piotrowski is not a college student.

As reported by Forbes, the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania resident paid his 2013 property taxes on the day that the government was due to seize his home.

But since Piotrowski describes property taxes as “unethical, unchristian-like” and a form of “financial slavery,” he decided to make a statement.

“Since I’m being forced to pay for something against my own will, I’m paying in pennies,” he told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

And as we are in the age of social media, he shared his plan on Facebook.

Though he’d planned to pay the entire bill with 83,160 pennies

, Piotrowski was only able to get 50,000 coins from 15 different banks in the three days before the deadline.

On July 31, he threw in some extra change and bills, put it all in a wheelbarrow that he bought special for the occasion, and headed for Continental Bank in West Norriton Township, where walk-in payments are accepted.

The underwhelmed bank employees accepted the mounds of change and Piotrowski’s home

successfully escaped a sheriff’s sale.

Piotrowski, who purchased his home in April 2013, said he waited until the last day to pay his taxes because he needed to pay other bills. He told The Inquirer that he hasn’t had electricity in two months.

