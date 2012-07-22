This Man Alleges He Was Held For Months In A Scientology 'Reform' Prison

Steve Hall: enjoying his post-church life.

Steve Hall was a member of the Church of Scientology from 1987 to 2004, and was a marketing staffer in Scientology’s international management headquarters in Gilman Hot Springs, near Hemet, California. He wrote the church’s advertising tagline, “Know yourself, know life.”He spent years scripting speeches for Scientology leader David Miscavige and shooting videos for its conventions. He did it all as a volunteer, in return for room and board and a small amount of cash.



While famous Scientologists who donate their money to the church, like Tom Cruise and John Travolta, get to live their own lives at home, Scientologists who volunteer their labour instead can find themselves posted full-time at the Gilman Hot Springs HQ, which is an hour’s drive through the desert from Las Vegas.

During his time there, Hall says he occasionally fell out of favour with Miscavige and his lieutenants. It was then that he alleges he discovered Scientology’s dark side: its system of informal “reform” prisons for Scientologists who stray from the path.

Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, is believed to be hidden in a rural forest compound in California, for instance, according to Hall and Janet Reitman, an author of a book on Scientology. Church leader Heber Jentzsch hasn’t been seen since the mid 2000s, according to the Daily Mail. And former Clearwater, Fla., church leader Debbie Cook gave tearful testimony in court that she was held for seven weeks in “The Hole” at a desert compound, where she slept on the floor of a trailer, ate “slop,” and was once forced to stand in a trash can while water was poured over her head. (She settled a lawsuit with the church and is now banned from ever talking about Scientology again, according to the Tampa Bay Times.)

Scientology spokesperson Tommy Davis did not respond to two requests for comment.

Hall alleges he was held in two different Scientology prisons, one at “Gold Base,” the organisation’s HQ near Hemet Calif., and another time in the basement and a dorm inside Scientology’s famous blue-painted buildings in Hollywood.

Hall—who is now a freelance web designer—agreed to tell us what being in Scientology prison is like.

BI: Tell us how you ended up being held against your will.

SH: My wife and I had only been there [the church’s HQ] a year. We got there in 1989. She was an ethics officer, basically in charge of correcting people’s ethics. David Miscavige was creating an environment of fear and intimidation by intentionally misapplying the subject of ethics in Scientology. I told her that. She apparently told others what I said, so I got assigned one morning. The executive director/international came into my office [with some other people] and said I had to come with them.They told me I had to go with them to another building. They brought me into a room and they told me I was going to be assigned to the “Rehabilitation Project Force.” It’s basically, originally, a corrections program designed to avert having to fire people. Let them get fixed up and they can go back to their jobs. But under Miscavige it became a gulag.

I was escorted into a van and we were driven down to Los Angeles. I had $3 in my pocket and I didn’t have a toothbrush, nothing. I was escorted down into the basement of the blue buildings in Hollywood. Down there in the basement is where the RPF is based. I was assigned somebody to watch me, to make sure I didn’t try to take off. I was given some hand-me-down, raggedy-arse clothes to wear and told to get to work.

It’s hard manual labour during the day, and in the evening you had five hours to rehabilitate yourself.