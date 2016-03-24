Here's how the letters get printed on your keyboard

Laser marking uses powerful, focused laser beams to put letters, numbers, punctuation, and other shapes on other materials. Depending on the machine, the lasers can melt, char, or change the other material’s chemical composition.
Thanks to Jinan Xintian for sharing this footage.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller.
Follow INSIDER design on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.