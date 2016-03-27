This machine makes perfect Easter eggs

The EggBot is a machine that can draw on most spherical objects, which are normally very difficult to print on. Users can import patterns or come up with their own designs to be printed. The Czech Technical University in Prague used it to print mesmerising patterns on eggs.

