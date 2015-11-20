This massive machine is the biggest, heaviest vehicle on land

The is the largest and heaviest vehicle on land.

The Bucket-Wheel Excavator is used for continuous coal mining, a process that the machine’s creators say is much more cost and energy efficient than traditional, one-bucket truck mining. The machine is 310 feet tall and weighs 31 million pounds.

Eighteen giant, rotating buckets scoop up earth, which is placed on a conveyor belt. Each of the buckets can hold up to 1,450 gallons, the equivalent of 80 bathtubs. The coal is then extracted, and the rest is returned to the ground.

Take a look at this monster of a machine churning earth like it’s nothing.

Story and editing Andrew Fowler

