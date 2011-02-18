This Luxury Robot Vending Machine Dispenses Everything From Chocolate To Flip Cams

Photo: HotelChatter

We’ve seen hotel vending machines here and there, but the U*Tique Shop at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is probably top of the heap, challenging the similar retail robots making inroads at Morgans Hotels in London and New York.What’s on offer in Vegas? A collection of sundries both high- and low-ticket, with Vosges chocolates, Flip cams, Beats by Dre headphones, TUMI totes, Chuck Klosterman books, all manner of make-up both classy and trashy and, obviously, fashion tape.



For those less luxury inclined, there are other vending machines in the house, too. Art-o-Mats, made from repurposed cigarette vending machines, are scattered around the property, dishing out $5 souvenirs for your hip friends back home.

This post originally appeared on HotelChatter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.