This Lone Navy Sailor Stands Up To Oakland Police Amid Clouds Of Tear Gas

By all reports the Occupy Oakland protests had gotten out-of-hand. The original 99 percenters had been joined by the city’s homeless, drugs had allegedly become rampant, and the camp had setup its own menacing security force.



Despite all of that, the drive of the original movement can be summed up in this picture of a single Navy sailor, in uniform, facing off with police while holding a flag and a copy of the constitution (via @oaklandnow).

The police raided the camp Tuesday with tear gas and by some reports bean bag shotguns and stun grenades, though the Oakland PD says the explosions were firecrackers thrown by protesters at police.

Photo: @oaklandnow

