Finally, we can put a rest to the overused term black swan. This here is a so-called yellow lobster, and since it’s a 1-in-30 million rarity, it’s sufficiently rare such that its capture is both shocking and paradigm-shattering. Now quick, go write a pop-economics-psychology-philosophy best seller!



