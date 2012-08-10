This Little $99 Box Just Raised $8.6 Million To Crush The Xbox

Photo: OUYA

OUYA just finished up its Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign, raising about $8.6 million.It’s not stopping there — you can still pre-order the console on its website, and the site has already logged more than $20,000 in sales, OUYA CEO Julie Uhrman tells us.



OUYA is a $99 Android-powered box open to any developer for hacking. That means you can crack it open, play with the hardware, and develop any kind of Android application for a television.

It’s the second-largest Kickstarter project so far and has raised more money than many startups raise through traditional fundraising.

In addition to running Android applications, OUYA is going to carry a ton of games you can play for free. Developers, by default, have to make part of their games free to play, and can make money by charging for in-game items or features.

We caught up with Uhrman for a quick update on the final hours of the Kickstarter process. Here’s what we learned:

Now that the Kickstarter process is over, OUYA is still selling a lot of consoles. The pre-orders on the website have already picked up around $20,000.

OUYA is going to ship around 62,000 consoles. Those consoles are expected to be ready around March next year.

At one point, OUYA was raising $1,000 a minute. It was a crazy rally in the final hours of the Kickstarter campaign.

Here’s a lightly-edited transcript of the interview:

BUSINESS INSIDER: It’s over! How was the whole funding process?

Julie Uhrman: It was exciting, at one point we were tracking $1,000 a minute. It was at around 6 in the morning, when we put out our first update. It varied throughout the day.

It was invaluable, it allowed us to take OUYA to market, it allowed us to open up a conversation with gamers and developers. You know gamers are the most vocal and educated audience out there, to have more than 60,000 backers telling us what they want, that’s incredibly rewarding.

BI: What happens now?

JU: Everything just continues. In addition to running the Kickstarter campaign we were running a business. We are finalising the industrial design, the manufacturing partnerships. We are continuing to talk to content developers. We have a lot of great things in the works, we’ll share them when they are complete and ready.

The extra money are going to go into games and features to make the platform better and to deliver more units. We’re shipping around 62,000 units, it’s unclear since some of the rewards didn’t have an option for an OUYA. I woke up this morning and we already had orders for more OUYAs on the website, we’re at about $20,000 from our website alone. Our website will be a place to get more information and to pre-order your devices.

We’re incredibly grateful and thankful to our backers, without them, OUYA would not be coming to the market. They have proved there is a designer and a need for an open, accessible console.

