This List Will Save Your Christmas Shopping Disaster With A Few Clicks

Photo: Getty Images

If you’re stuck in the office and Christmas shopping looks like a round of gift vouchers, again, this list will save you.

We’re grateful to our friends at ShopStyle.com.au for putting this list together.

Each category has a suggestion across three price ranges: Luxe, Mid and Less.

Girlfriend/Wife/Woman (aged 25 to 45)

Luxe – The way to a woman’s heart? A good handbag. Sophie Hulme is growing in popularity and because this model is under $1.000 it’s also means no GST! Other colours available at Net-a-Porter.com

Mid – This is probably the product and brand of the year on ShopStyle! You can’t go wrong with a Michael Kors watch, opt for the metal of the moment rose gold, visit Shopbop

Less – Christmas time means beach! A seafolly white kaftan ticks several boxes plus available in four colours to from Swimwear Galore

Boyfriend/Husband/Man (aged 25 to 45)

Luxe – How about a personality pair of board shorts? Orlebar Brown are a great brand when it comes to unique, good quality swimshorts with heaps of personality!- MATCHESFASHION

Mid – Chambray is the new denim, try this option from J.Crew at Mr Porter

Less – You can’t go wrong with a stripe t-shirt, try this one from ASOS for just $23

For Mum (50 plus)

Luxe – If there’s anyone that deserves to be spoiled it’s the Mum in the family, try this beautiful pearl necklace for $538 from Stylebop

Mid – These flats from Reed Krakoff optimise classic style and being Reed Krakoff you can guarantee god quality Net-a-Porter.com

Less – Estee Lauder is a great go-to beauty brand and every woman regardless of age loves a good mascara, visit Estee Lauder

For Dad (50 plus)

Luxe – A wallet, the kind of gift a man never buys for himself, with Bottega Venetta you’re guaranteed good quality leather and iconic design like this one from Farfetch

Mid – How about a good quality and comfy pair of boat shoes? Swims are the brand to go for, visit MrPorter.com

Less – It wouldn’t be Christmas without a pair of socks! These great striped options for just $12.95 from Country Road

Here are a few corporate suggestions:

Mulberry leather briefcase $1290 from Stylebop

Burberry white shirt $300 from Mr Porter

Lanvin cufflinks $197 Mr Porter

Country Road

