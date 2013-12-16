This List Will Save Your Christmas Shopping Disaster With A Few Clicks

If you’re stuck in the office and Christmas shopping looks like a round of gift vouchers, again, this list will save you.
Each category has a suggestion across three price ranges: Luxe, Mid and Less.
Girlfriend/Wife/Woman (aged 25 to 45)
Luxe – The way to a woman’s heart? A good handbag. Sophie Hulme is growing in popularity and because this model is under $1.000 it’s also means no GST! Other colours available at Net-a-Porter.com
Mid – This is probably the product and brand of the year on ShopStyle! You can’t go wrong with a Michael Kors watch, opt for the metal of the moment rose gold, visit Shopbop
Less – Christmas time means beach! A seafolly white kaftan ticks several boxes plus available in four colours to from Swimwear Galore
Boyfriend/Husband/Man (aged 25 to 45)
Luxe – How about a personality pair of board shorts? Orlebar Brown are a great brand when it comes to unique, good quality swimshorts with heaps of personality!- MATCHESFASHION
Mid – Chambray is the new denim, try this option from J.Crew at Mr Porter
Less – You can’t go wrong with a stripe t-shirt, try this one from ASOS for just $23
For Mum (50 plus)
Luxe – If there’s anyone that deserves to be spoiled it’s the Mum in the family, try this beautiful pearl necklace for $538 from Stylebop
Mid – These flats from Reed Krakoff optimise classic style and being Reed Krakoff you can guarantee god quality Net-a-Porter.com
Less – Estee Lauder is a great go-to beauty brand and every woman regardless of age loves a good mascara, visit Estee Lauder
For Dad (50 plus)
Luxe – A wallet, the kind of gift a man never buys for himself, with Bottega Venetta you’re guaranteed good quality leather and iconic design like this one from Farfetch
Mid – How about a good quality and comfy pair of boat shoes? Swims are the brand to go for, visit MrPorter.com
Less – It wouldn’t be Christmas without a pair of socks! These great striped options for just $12.95 from Country Road
Here are a few corporate suggestions:
Mulberry leather briefcase $1290 from Stylebop
Burberry white shirt $300 from Mr Porter
Lanvin cufflinks $197 Mr Porter
