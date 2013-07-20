Here's An Innovative Lexus 2014 Ad Made By 212 Instagrammers

Brands have been utilising influential Instagram users to promote their products almost since the platform’s inception, but Lexus just found a new, awesome way to utilise talented camera phone users.



To promote the new Lexus 2014 IS, the car company invited 212 Instagrammers to shoot pictures of the vehicle as it drove through Angel Stadium under the hashtag #LexusInstafilm. The photos were then blended together in a seamless short film.

No, Instagram’s new video feature wasn’t used.

“The car looks amazing, and if I could have one, I’d take it,” one Instagrammer said.

Team One is the ad agency behind the spot. Watch the ad and how they did it below:

