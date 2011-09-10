Sprint Blacks Out Vacation Days For Employees In October For "Major Phone Launch" (You Know What That Means)

Photo: BGR

Sprint is blacking out vacation days for its employees in the first half of October, and this is a sign that we may potentially see the iPhone 5 around then, BGR reports, citing SprintFeed.We know that the iPhone will soon be available on Sprint’s network, and making the official announcement during the inevitable iPhone 5 event could be a nice one-two punch.



The employee memo reads:

“Due to the possibility of a major phone launch in October we are blacking out September 30th through October 15th.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.