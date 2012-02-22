Conan O'Brien Made A Cameo On 'How I Met Your Mother' Last Night

Photo: Screenshot

If you were watching “How I Met Your Mother” last night, you may have seen a familiar face near the end of the episode. Yes, that was Conan O’Brien—looking like the Fonz with his leather coat—near the door way of MacLaren’s Pub.



If you turned away, you were sure to miss O’Brien’s nearly six-second cameo.

What’s the deal with featuring the talk show host as an extra in the background? Surely, the show could afford to have him on for longer, as it has already seen A-list guest stars such as Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

O’Brien revealed on his show that he won the walk-on role at an auction last year. In fact, the star outbid himself for the bit. Afterward, the writers offered to write him into an episode, but O’Brien felt it would be funnier to stay in the background of the bar.

Check out his mini-cameo below with his HIMYM casting reveal afterward:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.