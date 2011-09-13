This 'Laptop' Kitchen Will Cook Your Breakfast While You Work

This Electrolux Laptop Kitchen is by far one of the craziest inventions I’ve seen in a long time. It fuzes your boring old laptop and your kitchen stove into a device that will allow you to edit your Excel spreadsheets while you knock up a quick omelette.



The device was dreamt up by Dragan Trenchevski and was chosen as one of the finalists in Electrolux’s 2011 Design Lab competition. It looks just like a laptop computer and even boasts a touchscreen display, however, instead of a keyboard it features a removable chopping board and a built-in four-tiered induction plate that will heat a pan up to 10 inches in diameter.

Pocket-lint explains why this crazy idea might actually be functional for chefs on-the-go:

The idea is that the display is touchscreen and, with mobile (3G) and Wi-Fi connectivity on board, the laptop can access a vast database of recipes and cooking tips so that you can see instructions as you go. A webcam is also housed at the top of the screen so that you can video-call a friend while cooking, either for advice, or a cook-off.

While it may be completely bonkers, part of me wants my own Electrolux Laptop Kitchen. The “large battery to power your cooking when needed” means you can put together a tasty meal wherever you may be, though I’m not sure your colleagues would appreciate you frying chips in your office cubicle.

Trenchevski even goes as far as suggesting alternative colour themes, and an add-on to the built-in chopping board that makes grating cheese at your desk a breeze. It’s unclear whether you can actually hook up a wireless keyboard and mouse to enable you to use the device as a traditional laptop while cooking, but I’d hope that’s the case.

Let’s just pretend Electrolux could eliminate all the pitfalls of a Laptop Kitchen… would you buy one?

