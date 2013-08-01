This Landlord Will Give Real Estate Agents A Porsche If They Fill Three Floors Of The IBM Tower In Brisbane

Photo: Getty Images

It’s so hard to find commercial tenants in the Brisbane property market, that this landlord will give his agents awesome rewards if they do, according to the AFR.

In the article, it is said that Peter Harburg will give agents his Porsche Cayman if they can fill three floors of the IBM Tower.

There’s also fly-fishing trips and cash up for grabs. Though according to some, a lot of space is being filled at a discount, which is bad news in the long run.

Pepper Property Group has released a new white paper titled The leasing incentive bubble .

“The balance between supply, demand and price is now manipulated to breaking point via the increased use of growing ‘leasing incentives’ to prop up face rents whilst real effective rents decline,” the report said.

Read more here.

Now read: US GDP Smashes Expectations, Australian Dollar Falls Through US90c Barrier



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.