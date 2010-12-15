Jon Stewart: Why Is The GOP Making 9/11 Responders Stand In A Corner With The Gays And Mexicans?

Jon Stewart has dubbed it the Lame F*@k Congress. He is still stunned that Congress failed to pass health care for 9/11 responders “a.k.a. the least we can do/no-brainer act of 2010.”



Says Stewart: ‘I can’t wait to see the [GOP] take to the floor to discuss why they hate First Responders.’ You know, similar to how they took to the floor to di cuss their opposition to DADT.

Never fear the GOP were only cowardly enough to not show up to and voice their opposition in person…they were happy to do it in op-eds. That’s just the tip of Stewart’s iceberg (“you know all our troops in Afghanistan are technically 9/11 responders”). Vid below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c [email protected]#k Congress www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog</a> The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.