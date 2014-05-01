This Lamborghini 'Gymkhana' Video Is Seriously Impressive

A recent “gymkhana”-style video featuring a grey Lamborghini Gallardo is much more impressive than it may seem at face value.

Though “Lambokhana” may pale in comparison to Ken Block’s works of automotive performance art, the video (below) still deserves our attention simply because it features a “normal guy” driving a stock all-wheel-drive supercar instead of a pro in a purpose-built rally racer.

To pull off these acrobatic maneuvers requires large bursts of power to push the car to the brink of losing control. However, modern all-wheel-drive supercars are designed to do everything they can to keep from losing grip by sending power to all four wheels. Such a setup requires the driver to walk the ever-fine line between control and chaos all the while harnessing the Lambo’s beastly 500hp V-10.

For a mere mortal not named Ken Block to pull off such a feat is truly applause-worthy. Even if you don’t agree with this assessment, it’s still entertaining to see a $US150,000 Lamborghini get thrashed around in a furious cloud of smoke.

Check out the Lambokhana video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

