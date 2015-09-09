This Labor MP's 90-second rant against the Abbott government has gone totally viral

ALP communications spokesperson Jason Clare wished the Abbott government a happy second birthday on Monday. Or not.

“It’s a big day today. Today the Abbott government turns two, and what a terrific two years it has been,” the Opposition MP said in parliament before rattling off his complaints against the PM and his team.

The video has attracted more than 600,000 shares since it was posted on his Facebook page.

He starts:

“The deficit is up, debt’s up, unemployment’s up, taxes are up, the number of flags at press conferences is up. They’ve cut $50 billion from our hospitals, $30 billion from our schools, last year they tried to cut the pension. They also tried to introduce a tax to go to the doctor. This year they are still trying to jack up the cost of uni degrees. They’ve declared war on wind farms and the ABC, and they’ve even doubled the cost of their second-rate version of the NBN.”

He continues: “This isn’t even the best of it.”

“The attorney-general George Brandis told us that people have a right to be bigots, the treasurer told us that poor people don’t drive cars, the minister for agriculture Barnaby Joyce threatened to kill Johnny Depp’s dogs — poor old Pistol and Boo — Prince Phillip got a knighthood, the Speaker got a helicopter and the prime minister ate and onion, or two,” he said.

See the video in full here.

