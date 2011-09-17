This L-ATV Could Replace The Military's Humvee

Photo: Oshkosh

As a long-time supplier of military vehicle, Oshkosh is lining up to replace the military’s ageing fleet of Humvees.It’s top choice for the job is the L-ATV which aims to fill some gaps in the Humvees design, while improving on the list of things it does right.



The most important improvement is the fully scalable armour package that can be modified for the mission.

Driving an IED-laden road in Afghanistan will call for the full install, but driving a base at home the armour can be pulled off and stored.

Adding a new twist to its 90-year history of military vehicles the L-ATV also has a diesel hybrid engine for fuel-efficiency, and an intelligent suspension system for better handling.

