This Kinect Hack Is Actually Useful

Hackers have found unorthodox uses for Kinect ever since it launched last November, but most of them have been pretty silly or esoteric, like creating a virtual puppet show or 3D image of the objects in a room.



But this hack by a young man who calls himself Mike (or Nitrogen online) is actually useful: he places a Kinect in the corner of his living room and wires it up to a home automation system that controls his lights. As he walks around the room, Kinect sees where is is and turns lights on and off accordingly.



