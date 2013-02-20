Dash Cam Captures Kid Tumbling Off The Back Of A Scooter

Whoever was riding a scooter down this busy road was smart to make sure his child companion was wearing proper safety gear.



Less impressive is that after the kid fell off — likely saved from serious injury by the helmet — the unidentified driver does not seem to notice, and continues on his way.

Despite flipping off the scooter backwards, the kid immediately gets up. After quickly getting to the side of the road, he or she runs (with a bit of a limp) after his ride.

While many such “dash cam videos” come from Russia, the only clue as to where this went down is that the cars are driving on the left side of the road.

Watch:



