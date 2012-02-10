This Key Distressed Housing Market Is Already On Course For A Record Year

Photo: Under21LasVegas.com

This is a key distressed market to follow since Las Vegas has seen the largest price decline of any of the Case-Shiller composite 20 cities. Prices, as of the November report, were off 61.6% from the peak according to Case-Shiller, and off 9.2% over the last year. Prices just keep falling. Sales in 2011 were at record levels, more than during the bubble, and it looks like 2012 will be an even stronger year.

From the LVGAR: GLVAR January 2012 Housing Statistics

GLVAR reported that 48,186 local properties were sold in 2011, including 38,153 single-family homes and 10,033 condominiums and townhomes. That broke GLVAR’s all-time sales record set in 2009, when it reported 46,879 total sales. In 2010, GLVAR reported 43,877 total sales.



“At the rate we’re going, 2012 has the potential to be another record sales year,” she said.

According to GLVAR, the total number of local homes, condominiums and townhomes sold in the traditionally slow sales month of January was 3,591. That’s down from 4,250 in December 2011, but up from 3,214 total sales in January 2011.

…

The total number of homes listed for sale on GLVAR’s Multiple Listing Service decreased from December to January, with a total of 19,160 single-family homes listed for sale at the end of the month. That’s down 0.4 per cent from 19,230 single-family homes listed for sale at the end of December and down 12.9 per cent from one year ago. GLVAR reported a total of 4,133 condos and townhomes listed for sale on its MLS at the end of January. That’s up 1.8 per cent from 4,061 condos and townhomes listed in December, but down 25.6 per cent from one year ago.

…

In January, GLVAR reported that 52.5 per cent of all existing homes sold in Southern Nevada were purchased with cash. That’s up from 50.8 per cent in December. Meanwhile, 28.1 per cent of all existing local homes sold during January were short sales … Bank-owned homes accounted for 45.5 per cent of all existing home sales in January, down from 46.0 per cent in December 2011.