This key barometer of who markets think is winning the US election has Trump gaining the ascendancy

The chart below is of the Mexican peso – Japanese yen cross, or MXN/JPY our favourite indicator here at Business Insider Australia as to who markets think are winning the US election.

The reason we like this particular currency pair is outlined here.

It’s a one-minute chart, and comes courtesy of Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Basically, when it’s going higher, it suggests that markets think that Hillary Clinton is more likely to win the presidency.

When Trump is gaining the ascendancy, the pair tends to fall, indicating heightened risk aversion.

There’s been some crazy moves with Trump, then Clinton, and then Trump again seen as gaining momentum.

The MXN/JPY currently buys 5.4871, down 4.5% for the session.

One way or another, this currency pair is likely to be the most volatile until the election outcome is known.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.