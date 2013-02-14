This Keira Knightley Chanel Ad Was Banned For Being 'Overtly Sexual'

Photo: Chanel Screengrab

Britain’s ban-happy Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) declared Keira Knightley’s new ad for Chanel, in which the actress strips down in a bed and shares a suggestive moment with a photographer, too sexy for children.The photographer unzips Knightley’s clothes before she undresses and crawls towards him during a shoot. The two almost kiss before Knightley raises a finger to his lips and says “lock the door.”



While the spot, shot by “Pride & Prejudice” director Joe Wright, isn’t completely kicked off the airwaves, it is banished from appearing in or around children’s shows after a shocked mother lodged a complaint after watching it during a showing of “Ice Age 2.”

Chanel actually chose to have the ad, which it calls sensual rather than sexual, run during the children’s movie because “it was not only a cartoon but included sharp humour and involved recognised celebrities as voice actors; it therefore also had a clear appeal to adults.”

Although the ASA thinks the ad would be appropriate for older children, it’s too explicit for the younger demographic.

Watch an extended version of the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

