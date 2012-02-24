This Just Might Be Our First Peek At The 2013 SRT Viper

While we have shown you a teaser of the front of the brand new 2013 SRT Viper, we have yet to get a look at the full car.



Well today, the clearest — and somehow also the fuzziest — picture yet of the full car has been released.

Autoblog has posted this image that is reportedly the Hot Wheels version of the 2013 Viper.

We believe that this could very well be the new car since there are many shared details with the earlier teaser. The headlights and hoodscoop look particularly familiar.

It’s also interesting to note that it appears this is the GTS coupe version of the car. Traditionally, the coupe Vipers have been released a few years after the convertibles hit the street.

Take a look at both of them below to see for yourself:

Photo: Autoblog Screenshot

Photo: DriveSRT Facebook Page

