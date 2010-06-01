This Just In From The Normals

Normal people at the beach

Photo: arekolek

BEACH TOWN, USA – This just in from the beach (where we spent the weekend with our non-industry friends – you know, the “normals.”)

Foursquare is a weird thing that seems like it could be useful for people living in New York. But it’s really weird and you should please keep it away from me.

Nobody knows anybody who isn’t already on Facebook (except for a few intentional counter-culturists.) Nobody mentioned Facebook’s privacy problems.

Twitter, which used to be just a weird thing, is now recognised as having some value for people obsessed with the news, narcissists, and the overly-plugged-in, but no, it’s still not for me, thank you.

Groupon is absolutely the greatest thing ever. Normals ask each other all the time if others have heard about Groupon and the amazing deals it provides – at restaurants, at gyms, and golf courses. Living Social is great too, and even a perhaps a little bit more upscale.

Normals hate the iPad – until they play with it and won’t give it back.

