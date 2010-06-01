This Just In From The Normals

Photo: arekolek
BEACH TOWN, USA – This just in from the beach (where we spent the weekend with our non-industry friends – you know, the “normals.”)
- Foursquare is a weird thing that seems like it could be useful for people living in New York. But it’s really weird and you should please keep it away from me.
- Nobody knows anybody who isn’t already on Facebook (except for a few intentional counter-culturists.) Nobody mentioned Facebook’s privacy problems.
- Twitter, which used to be just a weird thing, is now recognised as having some value for people obsessed with the news, narcissists, and the overly-plugged-in, but no, it’s still not for me, thank you.
- Groupon is absolutely the greatest thing ever. Normals ask each other all the time if others have heard about Groupon and the amazing deals it provides – at restaurants, at gyms, and golf courses. Living Social is great too, and even a perhaps a little bit more upscale.
- Normals hate the iPad – until they play with it and won’t give it back.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.