This Australian Website Calls Out The Immense Rise In US Domestic Surveillance

It’s pretty clear that the National Security Agency has implemented a widespread domestic spying program in the 11 years since 9/11.
Juice Rap News, a “news show for the Internet nation” based in Australia, made this informative and entertaining segment that pretty much nails the U.S. surveillance state that’s been created.
