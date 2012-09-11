This Australian Website Calls Out The Immense Rise In US Domestic Surveillance

It’s pretty clear that the National Security Agency has implemented a widespread domestic spying program in the 11 years since 9/11.



Juice Rap News, a “news show for the Internet nation” based in Australia, made this informative and entertaining segment that pretty much nails the U.S. surveillance state that’s been created.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

