Meet the job seeker who has been impersonating a delivery guy to get his 'résumé' to major tech companies in the US

Lukas Yla Lukas Yla making a delivery.

To get a job somewhere as highly competitive as Silicon Valley, some will tell you you have to think outside the box.

But one intrepid marketer is taking a different tack, demonstrating that sometimes thinking inside the box is your best bet.

Since moving to San Francisco about a month ago from Lithuania, Lukas Yla has been showcasing his creativity and guile by infiltrating some of the biggest Bay Area tech and advertising companies dressed as a Postmates delivery guy and delivering boxes of Mr. Holmes Bakehouse doughnuts with a pitch: give him a job.

Inside each doughnut box he includes the message, “Most resumes end up in trash — mine in your belly,” as well as a short pitch and a Bit.ly URL that takes you to his LinkedIn profile. Each delivery is addressed to a marketing VP, CMO, or CEO of a company he wants to work for. Occasionally he gets a few minutes on the spot with an executive, but usually he leaves his delivery at the reception desk.

“As a marketing professional with more than five years of experience, I knew that to stand out from the crowd and grab attention I had to make a bold move,” Yla tells Business Insider.

While his campaign might simply look like a stunt, Yla says it’s proof of his abilities as a marketer.

“In reality it was a precisely crafted campaign that went through many different iterations,” he says. “To maximise my ROI and land an interview, I did multiple campaign A/B tests with different sizes of companies, target audiences, and copy. The short Bit.ly URL also allows me to track who visits my LinkedIn profile and when, so I am constantly improving my campaign.”

Yla says he’s delivered more than 40 boxes of doughnuts to companies like

Lyft, Uber, Instacart, and Postmates, and he plans to continue his campaign for the foreseeable future.

So far, he’s landed more than 10 interviews with tech companies and ad agencies in San Francisco. He says his application is in the pipeline with a few companies, but “since I want to make sure I close the best offer, I am also open to other offers.”

Yla also says he’s gotten a few direct responses from the executives he’s been targeting. Bastian Lehman, the cofounder and CEO of Postmates, even shared his approval on Twitter:

“People appreciate this approach,” Yla says. “They understand that it requires time, creativity, and a hustler attitude.”

