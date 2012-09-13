This Japanese Statement On Cyber Security Has Chilling Implications

Photo: Flickr / bridges&balloons

It kind of went underneath the radar, but last Friday (Sept. 7) a Japanese military panel ruled to define cyberspace as “a ‘territory’ where various activities such as information gathering, attack, and defence occur, on the same way as land, sea, air and space.”Jay Alabaster with CIO reported:



While careful to state that online attacks should be considered on a case-by-case basis, the panel made clear Japan’s right to respond to hostile attacks against its infrastructure. It called for a new cyber-military group that would exist separately from the country’s existing ground, sea and air forces.

Alabaster also said it’s important to note that Japan’s constitution forbids it from using force to settle international problems.

Nonetheless, the implications here are astounding. Though it should be recognised that these are far from policy level orders, the statements are not binding, they’re simply recommendations of a Ministry of defence panel. Still, in light of American and Israeli cyber attacks on infrastructure, these statements do two important things:

– Cast Americans and Israeli digital attacks on Iran as acts of war.

– Maybe more ominously, set the stage for international criminals, hackers, to find safe haven within the United States—putting the U.S. in a position to receive extradition requests at an alarming rate.

As it is, so would China, the United Kingdom, and Russia: sophisticated hacks require sophisticated technology.

