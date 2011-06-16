VIRAL ALERT: This Japanese Ad For Suntory Cocktails Is Spellbinding

This is the latest commercial for Suntory‘s new Rickey cocktails (via Adweek).



Suntory is a Japanese brewer and distiller that primarily makes beer and whisky, but also imports and distributes international products like Kahlua, Malibu and Midori.

The spot is nearing 700,000 views on YouTube and has already inspired remixes and adaptations. The women in the ad are all played by Becky, a popular Japanese actress, singer and TV personality.

You’ll either be creeped out or fascinated by the video — probably both.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

