Italian Luge Athlete Has Now Won A Medal In Six Consecutive Olympics

Alexander Klein/AFP Bronze Medallist, Italy’s Armin Zoeggeler celebrates his race in the Men’s Luge final at the Sanki Sliding Center during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 9, 2014

Armin Zoeggeler set a new Winter Olympics record Sunday when he won a medal at his sixth consecutive Games in the luge.

Gold medallist in Salt Lake City in 2002 and Turin four years later, he took his third bronze in Sochi.

A silver in Nagano in 1998 and medals in Lillehammer 1994 and Vancouver four years ago complete his collection.

Zoeggeler’s achievement matched that of Hungarian fencer Aladar Gerevich and German kayaker Birgit Fischer from the summer Games.

Asked what he felt about his accomplishment, Zoeggeler said: “This is good for me, good for the sport, good for Italy. It’s very nice, I’m happy with this medal. I have had a good time.”

However, he insisted he would not be attempting to take the outright Olympic record in Pyeongchang, South Korea in four years time.

“This is really my last Olympics,” he said.

