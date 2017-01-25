This Israeli tech startup built a machine learning device that checks you have the right amount of pizza toppings

Dragontail’s Camera Cut Station Unit device monitoring a pizza. (Source: supplied)

An ASX-listed company has launched an intelligent quality control monitoring device that ensures restaurant staff put a consistent of toppings on every pizza.

Dragontail Systems unveiled its Camera Cut Station Unit this week. It’s a combination of sensors and cameras designed to keep an eye on food as it is prepared in a commercial kitchen.

Taking a pizzeria as an example, the company claims the unit would intelligently work out whether a pizza has the correct toppings on them, as well as the quality of the ingredients.

The system also monitors the temperature of food in the fridge, kitchen and oven to notify staff if anything is astray. Machine learning improves the unit’s ability to analyse food over time.

The idea is to automate the quality control to improve the consistency in the food that an eatery produces. The startup claims that not only does this save labour, it contributes to the restaurant’s bottom line by upping customer satisfaction – all achived “with absolutely no interference” to the existing kitchen workflow.

The CCSU is specifically aimed at the “quick-service” restaurant sector, which includes outlets for such meals as pizza, burgers, tacos, sushi and sandwiches.

See the machine in action on this video:



“The CCSU uses the most advanced picture processing and analysis technology available and is able to continually improve its diagnostics over time,” said Dragontail managing director Ido Levanon, adding that it could “completely revolutionise” the quick-service sector.

The CCSU initially costs restaurants $US1,950 for the hardware, then an ongoing $US50 monthly licensing fee.

The new device is designed to complement Dragontail’s existing system, Algo, which integrates food prep, delivery, marketing and customer relationship management onto a single software platform. The system is already used by customers such as Pizza Hut Canada.

Israel-headquartered Dragontail floated on the ASX on December 20 through an initial public offering that raised a total of $6 million at 20c a share. The shares were priced at 21.5c as of Wednesday afternoon.

