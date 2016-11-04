This ISP will offer unlimited data at maximum NBN speed for $60 per month

MyRepublic’s Malcolm Rodrigues and Nicholas Demos. Source: supplied

A Singaporean ISP is entering the Australian market with a single product — unlimited data and the highest speed for $59.99 per month — claiming it is the first ISP “purpose-built” for the NBN.

MyRepublic, which made its name in Singapore selling 1Gbps broadband plans for under $50 monthly, will launch in Australia on November 15.

The plan will have no data limit and provide the fastest speed available in the customer’s location. The NBN’s fastest tier is 100Mbps.

“We’re an ISP purpose-built for the NBN,” MyRepublic Australia managing director Nicholas Demos told Business Insider.

“Over 80% of Australian customers on the NBN are currently running on speeds similar to ADSL technology. We will deliver customers the best speed they can get at their location with our unlimited plan.”

As well as in its home country of Singapore, MyRepublic has runs on the board launching in markets such as Indonesia and New Zealand.

Demos confirmed to Business Insider that MyRepublic has kept such unlimited plans viable by prioritising traffic according to application, and that this would also be the case in Australia.

“We prioritise traffic to give everyone optimum performance. For instance, if we have gaming traffic we’ll prioritise that above email traffic. Because a person receiving an email doesn’t need to receive that as quickly as a person shooting a gun in a game. That is something we do and it is key to our product.”

MyRepublic will not own or operate any infrastructure in Australia and will be completely reliant on the NBN for delivery of its services.

Asked how a new ISP can offer a unique product viably from a level playing field, MyRepublic chief executive Malcolm Rodrigues told Business Insider that the NBN was “just the last mile” and “one component out of five” that determine broadband user experience.

“There are components like international capacity, international routing, core network, traffic prioritisation, backhaul, contention ratios… and the last piece is the last mile — the NBN,” he said.

“The other four components we build and construct in a much different manner to the incumbents, which allows for a much different service experience.”

Both executives told Business Insider that 5 percent market share is the eventual aim in Australia, and hoped that it would spur local ISPs to start offering unlimited NBN plans.

In an interview with Fairfax Media last year, outgoing Telstra chief executive David Thodey singled out MyRepublic as an example of an innovative startup that could challenge the big players.

The MyRepublic announcement came as Foxtel yesterday announced it would be bundling NBN services into its subscription television offerings. As a comparison, Foxtel offered its existing pay TV customers an unlimited data plan capped at 25Mbps speed for an extra $85 per month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.