Stocks are up and the dollar is down, but don’t be lazy and just say this is a QE-rally. If it were, gold wouldn’t be down, which it is.



And Treasuries wouldn’t be slumping, which they are.

Quantitative easing is boring. Stop talking about it as though it’s the only thing.

