This Is Your Pointer Finger

Abdicate – to cast off

Abhorrent – to be strongly opposed to

Abjure – to recant, renounce, or repudiate positions

Abnegate – to deny, renounce

Abominable – worthy of or causing disgust or hatred +2011-01-03

Aboriginal – being the first or earliest known of its kind present in a region

Abrogate – to treat as nonexistent

Absolve – to set free from an obligation or the consequence of guilt

Abstruse – to be difficult to comprehend

Abundance – an ample quantity, profusion

Abysmal – immeasurably great, usually down, back, or inward

Acclaim – to applaud, praise

Accost – to approach and speak often in a challenging or aggressive way

Accretive – the process of growth or enlargement by a gradual buildup

Acerbic – to be sour in taste, harsh in criticism

Acquiesce – to comply

Acrid – to be sharp and harsh

Acrimonious – caustic, biting, or rancorous especially in feeling, language, or manner +2011-01-01

Acrimony – to be harsh or biting sharpness especially of words, manner, or disposition

Acumen – keenness and depth of perception

Ad Hoc – Latin, for this

Ad Nauseam – Latin, to a sickening or excessive degree

Ad Valorem – Latin, according to value, tax

Addendum – a thing added

Addle – to be confused

Adjudicate – to settle judicially

Ad-lib(itum) – at one’s pleasure

Admonish – to give friendly earnest advice

Adroit – having or showing skill, cleverness, or resourcefulness in handling situations

Adulation – excessive or slavish admiration or flattery +2011-02-20

Adversary – one that contends with, opposes, or resists +2011-01-23

Adverse – to act against or in contrary direction, hostile

Advocate – to plead in favour of

Affable – at ease in talking to others

Agronomy – a field of agriculture dealing with field, crop, and soil management

Alacrity – promptness in response, cheerful reaction

Albeit – to concede the fact November 29, 2010

Allay – to subdue or reduce in intensity or severity, alleviate +2011-03-04

Allege – to assert without proof or before proving +2011-04-11

Alterity – radically alien to the conscious self or particular culture orientation +2010-11-20

Amalgam – a mixture of different elements

Ambiguous – capable of being understood in two or more ways +November 29, 2010

Ambition – an ardent desire for rank, fame, or power

Ambivalence – simultaneous and contradictory attitudes or feelings

Ameliorate – to make better or more tolerable

Amenable – capable of submission, answerable +2011-02-05

Amicable – characterised by friendly goodwill +2010-12-29

Amorphous – having no definite form

Anachronism – an error in chronology

Anagram – a word or phrase made of scrambled letters of another word or phrase

Anathema – one that is cursed by ecclesiastical authority

Ancillary – supplemental, subordinate

Android – a mobile robot usually with a human form, and usually masculine in form +2011-04-09

Anemic – lacking force, vitality, or spirit

Angulation – to make angular

Animosity – ill will or resentment tending toward active hostility

Antecedent – the first term

Anthropomorphism – attribution of human characteristic to non-human

Antiquated – to be advanced in age

Apartheid – racial segregation

Apathetic – having little or no interest or concern +November 29, 2010

Apocryphal – to be of doubtful authenticity

Apostate – abandonment from a previous loyalty

Apostle – one sent on a mission +2010-12-22

Appall – to overcome with consternation, shock, or dismay +2011-01-27

Apposite – highly pertinent or appropriate +2011-02-25

Apprehension – suspicion or fear of future trouble or evil +November 28, 2010

Apropos – both relevant and opportune

Aptitude – a natural ability +2011-03-09

Arable – fit for or used for the growing of crops

Arbiter – a person with power to decide

Archetypal – the original pattern or model of which all things are the same type

Ardent – eager zealous support or activity

Ardor – passion, extreme vigor or energy

Arduous – hard to accomplish or achieve

Argot – a secret vocabulary peculiar to a particular group

Arid – excessively dry +2011-02-20

Arrivederci – until we meet again

Artifice – a clever or artful skill

Ascetic – austere in appearance, manner, or attitude

Aspiration – a strong desire to achieve something high and great +2011-02-07

Assail – to attack violently

Assiduous – marked by careful unremitting attention or persistent application +2011-01-22

Assimilate – to make similar

Assuage – to lessen the intensity of

Asthenia – lack or loss of strength

Astringent – causing contraction of soft organic tissue

Atonal – marked by avoidance of traditional musical tonality

Atonement – satisfaction or reparation for a wrong or injury

Atrocious – extremely wicked, brutal, or cruel

Atrophy – wasting away of a body part

Audacity – intrepid boldness

Augury – omen, portent

Austere – cold, unadorned, no scope for pleasure

Autark – economic self sufficiency

Automaton – a mechanism that is relatively self-operated

Avarice – excessive or insatiable desire for wealth or gain

Avowedly – with open acknowledgement, frankly +2011-01-27

Banal – devoid of freshness, originality

Bandied – to toss from side to side

Beatitude – a state of utmost bliss +2010-12-21

Beaucoup (boh-koo) – great in quantity or amount +November 29, 2010

Beguile – to leave by deception

Beholden – being under obligation for a favour or gift

Belabor – to explain or insist on excessively

Beleaguered – besieged

Belie – to give a false impression of +2011-03-29

Bellicosity – favouring or inclined to start quarrels or wars

Bequeathed – to hand, give or leave by will

Berate – to scold or condemn vehemently and at length

Bereft – lacking something needed

Bifurcation – the splitting into two

Boondoggle – a scheme that wastes time and money +2011-01-03

Bourgeois – dominated by commercial and industrial interests +2011-03-03

Bravado – bold show, usually associated with men

Brazen – to face with defiance or impudence

Brilliant – very bright, striking, or distinctive

Broach – to open up or break into

Brood – to sit on or incubate eggs

Browbeat – to intimidate or disconcert by a stern manner or arrogant speech

Bulwark – a solid wall-like structure for defence, sometimes used as “bulwark belief” +2011-02-20

Burnish – to make shiny or lustrous especially by rubbing +2011-03-29

Buttress – to reinforce or strengthen

Cacophony – harsh or discordant sound in words or phrase

Cadence – a rhythmic sequence or flow, like drum

Cajole – to persuade with flattery

Callous – being hardened and thickened +2011-02-07

Cantankerous – difficult or irritating to deal with

Capacious – containing or capable of containing a great deal (amount) +2010-12-11

Capacity – the potential or suitability for holding, storing, or accommodating +2011-02-20

Capitulation – the act of surrendering or yielding

Caprice – a disposition to do things impulsively

Carnage – great and usually bloody slaughter or injury (as in battle) +2010-12-05

Carnitas – Spanish, little meats

Casanova – lover, especially a man who is promiscuous and unscrupulous lover +2011-02-09

Castigate – to subject to severe punishment, reproof, or criticism

Catastrophic – the final event of the dramatic action especially of a tragedy

Catechism – oral instruction

Catharsis – purification or purgation of the emotions primarily through art

Caustic – capable of destroying or eating away by chemical action +2011-02-07

Cavalier – a mounted soldier

Caveat – a warning enjoining one from certain acts or practices

Caveat emptor – Latin, let the buyer beware

Cavort – to lead or dance about in a lively manner

Cease – to cause to come to an end especially gradually

Celerity – rapidity of motion or action

Censure – the act of blaming or condemning sternly

Charade – an empty or deceptive act or pretense

Charlatan – one making usually showy pretense to knowledge or ability +2011-03-03

Chasten – to correct by punishment or suffering

Chicanery – deception by artful subterfuge or sophistry, trickery +2011-02-07

Chimera – a goat, lion, serpent beast

Chivalrous – valiant, marked by honour, generosity, courtesy

Chutzpah – Hebrew, quality of audacity

Circumspect – careful to consider all circumstances

Clairvoyance – ability to perceive matters beyond the range of ordinary perception +2010-12-11

Clandestine – marked by, held in, or conducted with secrecy

Clarion – a medieval trumpet with clear shrill tones

Clever – a skillful or adroit in using the hand or body; mentally quick and resourceful; marked by wit or ingenuity

Coalesce – to grow together +2011-02-19

Codified – to reduce to code, basic elements

Cogent – having power to compel or constrain

Cogitate – to ponder or meditate on usually intently +2011-02-20

Coherent – logically or aesthetically ordered or integrated

Cohesive – a condition in which people or things are closely united +2010-12-18

Colossus – a statue of gigantic size and proportions

Comatose – characterised by lethargic internees, torpid +2011-02-07

Commensalism – a relation between two kinds of organisms in which one obtains food or other benefits from the other without damaging or benefitting it

Compassion – sympathetic consciousness of other’s distress with a desire to alleviate it +2011-03-07

Compel – to drive or urge forcefully or irresistibly +2011-01-27

Complicity – association or participation in or as if in a wrongful act +2011-02-20

Comport – to be fitting

Concatenate – to link together in a series or chain +2011-04-12

Conceal – to prevent disclosure or recognition of +2011-02-07

Concede – to grant as a right or privilege

Conceive – to cause to begin, originate

Conciliate – to gain (as goodwill) by pleasing acts; to make compatible, reconcile

Concomitant – accompanying especially in a subordinate or incidental way

Concubine – a woman with whom a man cohabits without being married, mistress

Condign – deserved, appropriate

Confine – to restrict movement, imprison

Conflagration – a large disastrous fire

Conflate – to bring together +2011-01-11

Confluence – a coming or flowing together, meeting, or gathering at one point +2011-02-07

Congeal – to make rigid, fixed, or immobile +2011-02-07

Congeniality – sociable, existing or associated together harmoniously

Conglomerate – to gather into a mass or coherent whole

Conical – shaped, or related to, a cone

Conjugal – of or relating to the married state or to married persons and their relation

Consanguineous – of the same blood or origin, specifically, from the same ancestor +2011-01-24

Consign – to give over to another’s care

Conspicuous – obvious to the eye or mind

Conspire – to join in a secret agreement to do an unlawful or wrongful act +2011-02-20

Consternation – bewilderment that leads to confusion

Construe – to analyse the arrangement and connect of words in a sentence +2011-03-07

Consummate – complete in every detail

Contagion – a negative influence that spreads by direct or indirect contact +2011-03-03-03-03

Contemplate – to view or consider with continued attention, meditate on +2011-01-25

Contend – to strive or vie in contest or rivalry or against difficulties +November 24, 2010

Contention – an act or instance of contending +2010-12-11

Contradict – to assert the contrary of +2011-04-11

Contrarian – a person who takes a contrary position

Contravene – to go or act contrary to, to contradict +2011-04-11

Contrite – feeling or showing sorrow and remorse

Conundrum – a riddle whose answer is or involves a pun; an intricate and difficult problem

Convalescence – the gradual recovery of health and strength after illness

Convene – to come together as a group +2011-01-01

Convey – to lead, conduct +2011-01-01

Conviction – a strong persuasion or belief +2011-02-20

Conviviality – relating to, occupied with, or fond of feasting, drinking, and good company

Coquetry – a flirtatious act or attitude +2011-01-18

Cordial – sincerely or deeply felt +November 30, 2010

Corporeal – having, consisting of, or relating to a physical material body

Corrode – to eat away by degrees as if by gnawing +December 05, 2010

Courage – mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty +2011-02-20

Credulous – willingness to believe especially on slight or uncertain evidence

Crescendo – a gradual increase, or peak there of

Cull – to reduce or control the size of +2011-02-05

Curmudgeon – an ill-tempered person full of resentment and stubborn notions

Cynical – contemptuously distrustful of human nature and motives +November 29, 2010

Dalliance – waste of time

Debauch – to lead away from virtue or excellence +2011-02-07

Debilitate – to impair the strength of

Decadence – a period of decline

Decadent – marked by decay or decline

Deceive – to cause to accept as true what is false or invalid +2011-02-07

Decisive – having the power or quality of deciding +2010-12-05

Decorum – dignified propriety of behaviour, speech, dress, etc

Deem – to have an opinion, believe +2011-03-08

Defection – conscious abandonment of allegiance or duty +2011-01-01

Delirious – characterised by confused thinking and disrupted attention +2010-12-29

Demagogue – a leader who makes us of popular prejudices and false claims to gain power

Demolish – to break to pieces +2011-03-07

Denigrate – to attack the reputation of

Denizen – inhabitant

Denounce – to pronounce especially publicly to be blameworthy or evil

Deprive – to take something away from

Dereliction – intentional abandonment

Deride – to laugh at contemptuously

Derision – an object of ridicule or scorn

Desecrate – to violate the sanctity of

Desiccate – to dry up +November 21, 2010

Despondent – feeling or showing extreme discouragement, dejection, or depression +2011-02-25

Despot – a person exercising power tyrannically

Destitute – lacking something needed or desirable

Detract – to take away from

Deviant – to stray especially from a standard, principle, or topic +2011-04-09

Diabolic – of, relating to, or character of the devil, devilish +2011-02-20

Dichotomy – bifurcation, a split

Dictum, factum – Latin, said, done

Didactic – artistic, aesthetic

Dilettante – an admirer or lover of the arts

Diligent – character by steady, earnest, and energetic effort +2011-03-03

Disconcert – to throw into confusion

Disconsolate – cheerless

Discord – a lack of agreement or harmony

Discourse – the capacity of orderly thought or procedure

Discursive – moving coherently from topic to topic

Disdain – a feeling of contempt for someone or something regarded as unworthy or inferior

Disgorgement – forced giving up of profits obtained illegally or unethically

Dishevel – to throw into disorder or disarray +2011-01-18

Disheveled – marked by disorder or disarray +November 28, 2010

Disparate – containing or made up of fundamentally different and often incongruous elements

Disparge – to lower in rank or reputation

Disposition – prevailing tendency, mood, or inclination +2011-03-12

Disrepute – lack or decline of good reputation : a state of being held in low esteem

Disseise – to put out of possession or occupancy, dispossess +2011-04-18

Disseminated – spread, passed out

Dissident – disagreeing with an established religious or political system, organisation, or belief

Dissolution – the act or process of dissolving

Divisive – creating disunity or dissension

Divulge – to make known +November 21, 2010

Domicile – principal home or dwelling place

Doppleganger – German, double goer +2011-01-05

Dreadful – causing great and oppressive fear +2011-02-05

Dubious – giving rise to uncertainty

Dullard – a stupid or unimaginative person

Duress – forcible restraint or restriction +2010-12-05

Dystopia – anti-utopian

Ebullient – lively

Ecclesiastical – of or relating to a church especially as an institution

Eclectic – selecting what appears to be best in various doctrines, methods, or styles +2011-02-20

Edacious – having a huge appetite, ravenous, insatiable +2011-02-23

Edenic – a place of pristine or abundant natural beauty

Edifice – a large, abstract structure

Edifying – to instruct and improve especially in moral and religious knowledge

Effete – no longer fertile

Efficacy – the power to produce an effect

Effrontery – shameless boldness, insolence +2010-12-06

Effusive – great emotional enthusiasm

Egregious – conspicuously bad

Egregious – especially conspicuously bad, flagrant +2011-03-23

Elan – vigorous spirit or enthusiasm

Elate – to fill with joy or pride

Elated – marked by high spirits, exultant +2011-01-29

Elegy – a sad, nostalgic poem or song

Eloquent – vividly or movingly expressive or revealing

Elysium – the abode of the blessed after death in classical mythology +2011-02-07

Emblaze – to illuminate especially by a blaze +2011-03-03

Eminent – standing out so as to be readily perceived or noted, conspicuous +2010-12-14

Emulate – to strive to equal or excel +2011-04-03

Enamor – to inflame with love

Encumbered – to weigh down, impede

Endemic – restricted or peculiar to a locality or region

Endow – to provide, especially with something freely or naturally +2011-01-22

Enigmatic – resembling an enigma

Enmity – mutual hatred or ill will

Ennui – a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction

Entendre – a word or expression capable of two interpretations with one usually being risqué

Enthrall – to hold in or reduce to slavery

Enviably – highly desirably

Ephemeral – Greek, lasting a very short time, one day and one day only

Epicure – one devoted to sensual pleasure

Epigram – a terse, sage, or witty and often paradoxical saying

Epilogue – a concluding section that rounds out the design of a literary work

Epitaph – an inscription on or at a tomb or grave to remember the one buried there

Epithet – added, attributed, or a possible substitution

Epitome – a summary of written work

Epoch – a memorable event or date

Eponym – the name of a person for a place or thing

Equanimity – evenness of mind especially under stress

Equivocation – subject to two or more interpretations and usually used to mislead or confuse, to obfuscate

Ergodic – having zero probability that any state will not occur

Errant – a straying outside the proper path or boundary +2010-12-22

Erudition – extensive knowledge especially acquired through books

Eschewing – to avoid habitually on moral or practical grounds

Espy – to catch sight of

Ethos – our ethic

Euphemism – substitute

Euphoria – a feeling of well-being or elation +2011-01-29

Evaluate – to determine the significance, worth, or condition of usually by careful study +2011-02-20

Eventuate – to come out finally, result, come about

Evident – to be clear to the vision or understanding +2010-12-29

Exalt – to raise in rank, power, or character +2011-02-07

Exasperate – to aggravate, fill with anger

Excoriate – to censure scathingly

Exemplar – an ideal model

Exhume – to bring back from neglect or obscurity +2011-01-29

Exigent – urgent, possibly unreasonably so

Existential – having being in time and space +2011-02-20

Exogenous – external

Exothermic – releasing heat

Exposition – a setting for the of meaning or purpose

Expunge – to strike out, obliterate, or mark for deletion

Extol – to praise highly

Extraneous – not forming an essential or vital part +2011-01-08

Exude – to ooze out +2011-01-18

Exultant – filled with or expressing great joy or triumph

Façade – a false, superficial, or artificial appearance +2011-02-20

Facile – easily accomplished or attained

Fallacious – embodying a fallacy, tending to deceive or mislead

Farce – a savory stuffing

Fatalism – attributing all events to fate

Faux – French, false

Feckless – weak, ineffective

Feign – to give a false appearance

Felicitous – pleasant, delightful

Fervent – great intensity, zealous

Festoon – a wreath or garland, decoration

Finesse – refinement or delicacy of workmanship +2011-03-04

Flagrant – conspicuously offensive

Flay – to strip off the skin or surface of

Flummox – to confuse +2011-01-02

Foil – to prevent from attaining an end, thwart +2011-04-01

Foment – to promote the growth of, incite

Force Majeure – superior force

Fortuitous – occurring by chance

Frivolous – of little weight or importance

Frugality – characterised by or reflecting economy in the use of resources +2011-02-08

Fulminate – to utter or send out with denunciation

Furious – giving a stormy or turbulent appearance

Furtive – done by stealth, surreptitious

Futile – serving no useful purpose

Gallantly – nobly chivalrous and often self-sacrificing

Gedankexperiment – an experiment carried out in thought only

Genesis – the origin or coming into being of something +2011-03-04

Gestalt – German, wholeness

Glabrous – smooth, especially having a surface without hairs +2011-01-11

Glasnost – a Soviet policy permitting open discussion of political or social issues

Glean – to gather information or material bit by bit

Goad – a pointed rod used to urge animals

Grace – approval, favour +2011-02-20

Gregarious – tending to associate with others of one’s kind

Haphazard – marked by lack pain, order, or direction +2011-04-11

Harbinger – a sign of things to come

Harlequin – a shaved head, masked face, comedy clown

Harrow – to cultivate as a onomatopoeia, or to torment, vex +2011-02-20

Hedonic – of or relating to hedonism

Hegemony – influence exerted by a dominant group

Herald – a person who carries or proclaims important knowledge +November 28, 2010

Herald – to give notice of, announce +2011-04-11

Heritage – property that descends to an heir +2011-02-01

Hermetic – airtight +2011-03-13

Hesitate – to hold back in doubt or indecision +December 02, 2010

Heuristic – involving or serving as an aid to learning

Hitherto – until this time

Hoodlum – thug, especially a young criminal +2011-01-31

Horrid – innately offensive or repulsive

Hypochondria – imaginary physical ailments

Idiom – the language peculiar to people or to a district

Idiosyncrasy – a unique structural or behavioural characteristic of an individual or group

Illusive – to produce an illusion, deception +2011-04-23

Illusory – based on or producing an illusion

Illustrious – notably or brilliantly outstanding because of dignity or achievements

Imbue – to endow +2011-01-22

Imitable – capable or worthy of being imitated or copied

Imminent – ready to take place

Imminent – ready to take place, hanging threatingly over one’s head +2011-04-03

Immiseration – the act of making miserable

Impeccable – not capable of sinning or liable of sin +2010-12-05

Impecunious – habitually having very little or no money

Imperative – must, necessary

Impervious – not allowing entrance or passage

Impetuous – marked by impulsive vehemence or passion

Impoverish – to deprive of strength, richness, or fertility +2010-12-29

Impropriety – the quality or state of being improper +2011-03-02

Impudent – marked by contemptuous or cocky boldness or disregard for others, insolent

Impudent – not showing due respect for another person

Impunity – exemption or freedom from punishment, harm, or loss +2011-04-11

Inbue – to permeate or influence as if by dyeing

Incessant – continuing without interpretation, unceasing

Incipient – beginning or come into being or to become apparent

Incite – to move to action +2010-12-22

Inclement – severe in temper or action +2011-02-08

Incognito – with one’s identity concealed

Incondite – badly put together

Incongruous – lacking congruity

Incorrigible – incapable of being corrected or amended

Incredulous – unwilling to admit or accept what is offered as true

Inculcate – to teach and impress by frequent and repetitions or admonitions +2011-04-11

Incumbent – the holder of an office or ecclesiastical benefice +2010-12-05

Indelible – making marks that cannot be removed

Indemnify – to secure against hurt, loss, or damage +2010-12-29

Indigence – great poverty

Indigenous – produced, living, or occupying naturally in a particular environment +2010-12-29

Indigent – suffering from extreme poverty +2010-12-29

Indignant – feeling or showing anger because of something unjust or unworthy +2010-11-30

Indignation – anger aroused by something unjust, unworthy, or mean

Indispensable – not subject to being set aside or neglected, absolutely necessary

Indolence – inclination to laziness

Indulge – to take unrestrained pleasure in

Ineluctable – not to be avoided, changed, or resisted

Inexorably – not to be persuaded, stopped

Inexplicable – incapable of being explained, interpreted, or accounted for

Inextricably – without separation

Infinitesimal – taking on value arbitrarily close to but greater than zero

Infirmary – a place where the infirm or sick are lodged for care and treatment +2011-02-20

Infuriate – to make furious +2011-04-23

Ingratiate – to gain favour by deliberate effort

Innate – belonging to the essential nature of something

Innocuous – producing no injury

Insidious – having a gradual and cumulative effect

Insolent – insultingly contemptuous in speech or conduct +2010-12-06

Insufferable – not to be endured, intolerable +2011-03-07

Integrity – firm adherence to a code of especially more or artistic values +November 29, 2010

Interdict – to prohibit

Interminable – having or seeming to have no end +2011-02-07

Intestacy – Law, having positive networth upon death

Intone – to utter in musical or prolonged tones

Intractable – not easily governed managed or directed

Intrepid – characterised by resolute fearlessness, fortitude, and endurance +2011-01-29

Intricate – difficult to resolve or analyse

Inundate – to cover with a flood, overwhelm

Invective – of or relating to insult or abuse

Invincible – incapable of being conquered, overcome, or subdued +2010-12-24

Invoke – to call forth by incantation, conjure +2011-02-20

Ipsos – Latin, phrase meaning who will keep the keepers themselves

Irreverent – lacking proper respect or seriousness

Irrevocable – not possible to revoke

Jaded – fatigued by overwork +2010-12-11

Jovial – markedly good-humored especially as evidence by jollity and conviviality

Jubilate – rejoice +2011-01-18

Jubilation – an act of rejoicing, exultant

Juxtaposition – the act or instance of placing two or more things side by side

Lachrymose – given to tears or weeping +2011-01-29

Laconic – minimal word use, rude in nature

Lacuna – a blank space or a missing part

Lambaste – to assault violently, attack verbally

Lament – to mourn aloud, wail

Languid – drooping as if from exhaustion

Largesse – money or gifts bestowed

Laud – praise, acclaim

Legerdemain – a display of skill or adroitness

Legion – a large military force

Lesion – injury, harm +2011-02-25

Libelous – constituting a libel or defamatory statement

Liberate – to set at liberty +November 28, 2010

Licentious – marked by disregard for strict rules or correctness

Listless – characterised by lack of interest, energy, or spirit +2011-02-05

Lithely – easily bent or flexed

Litigious – prone to engage in lawsuits

Livid – discolored by bruising, angry

Lodestone – something that strongly attracts

Loquacious – full of excessive talk

Lucid – translucent, clear to understanding +2011-02-01

Luddite – one who confounds technological advance

Lugubrious – mournful, dismal

Lurid – causing horror or revulsion

Macabre – tending to produce horror in a beholder

Machiavellianism – craft and deceit are justified in pursuing and maintaining political power

Machinating – a plan or plot especially to do harm

Magnum opus – Latin, great work

Malady – a disease or disorder

Malevolent – related to intense spite and hatred

Malign – evil

Malleable – having capacity for adaptive change

Maraud – to roam about and raid in search of plunder

Masquerade – an action or appearance that is mere disguise or show

Mayhem – needless or willful damage or violence +2011-02-18

Mazel tov – Hebrew, congratulations

Mea culpa – Latin, my fault

Meager – having little flesh, thin +2010-12-13

Meld – to merge, combine +2010-12-31

Meritocracy – a system in which the talented are chosen and moved ahead based on their achievement

Mettle – stamina, vigor and strength of spirit or temperament

Miasma – an influence or atmosphere that tends to deplete or corrupt

Microcosm – a community or other unity that is an epitome of a larger unity +2011-03-16

Ministration – to minister

Minutia – a minute or minor detail

Miraculous – constituting a miracle

Misanthrope – a person who hates or distrusts humankind

Misconstrue – to understand or explain wrongly

Misnomer – a wrong name or inappropriate designation

Monstrosity – an object of great and often frightening size, force, or complexity +2011-03-03

Morphology – a study of structure or form

Mosaic – a surface decoration made by inlaying small pieces of variously coloured material to form a picture or pattern

Moxie – energy, pep

Myopic – a lack of foresight or discernment, a narrow view of something

Myriad – 10 thousand, a great number

Nadir – the lowest point

Nascent – coming or having recently come into existence

Nepotism – favoritism based on kinship

Neuralgia – unstimulated nerve pain

Neurosis – when feelings of anxiety, obsessed thoughts, compulsive behaviour, or hypochrondianism dominate the personality

Neurotic – an emotionally unstable person, visceral

Nexus – connection, link

Nihilistic – a viewpoint that traditional values and beliefs are unfounded and that their existence is senseless and useless

Nirvana – the final beatitude that transcends suffering, karma, and samara and is sought especially in Buddhism through the extinction of desire and individual consciousness +2010-12-21

Nomenclature – the act or process or an instance of naming

Non sequitur – Latin, it does not follow +2010-12-11

Nonchalant – having an air of easy unconcern or indifference

Nostrum – unproven medicine, secret in ingredient

Notorious – generally known and talked of as especially, widely, and unfavorably known +2011-01-29

Nouveau – newly arrived or developed

Nuance – a subtle distinction or variation

Numinous – supernatural, mysterious +2010-12-22

Obedient – submissive to the restraint or command of authority +2010-12-11

Obfuscation – the intent to make communication confusing

Obscure – to make dark, dim, or indistinct +2010-12-29

Obsequious – marked by or exhibiting fawning attentiveness +2011-01-18

Obsess – to haunt or excessively preoccupy the mind +2010-12-29

Obstinate – not easily subdued, remedied, or removed

Odious – arousing or deserving hatred or repugnance

Ombudsman – one that helps settle complaints

Ominous – being or exhibiting an omen +2010-12-24

Omniscience – having infinite awareness, understanding, or insight

Onerous – burden

Onomatopoeia – the naming of a thing or action by a vocal imitation of the sound

Ontology – a theory about the kinds of things that have existence

Opulent – wealth, or abundance

Ossify – to become or make hardened or set in one’s way +2011-01-18

Ossify – to change into bone, or to harden or conventional and oppose change +2011-02-20

Ostensible – intended for display

Ostentatious – showy, marked by fond display

Overt – open to view

Paladin – a leading champion of a cause

Palliate – to reduce symptoms without curing the underlying disease

Pallid – deficient in colour

Panoply – a full suit of armour

Paradigm – Greek, to compare, describe distinct concepts

Paramount – superior to all others, supreme

Pare – to trim off an outside, excess, or irregular part of

Parlance – manner of mode or speech

Paroxysm – a sudden violent emotion or act, sometimes disease related

Parrable – a usually short fictitious story that illustrates a moral attitude or religious principle

Parsimony – the quality or state of being stingy

Passe – past one’s prime

Patina – a usually green film formed naturally on copper and bronze by long exposure +2011-04-03

Paucity – smallness of number

Pedagogic – of, relating to, or befitting a teacher or education

Pedantic – an overly-expressive show of obsolete knowledge

Pejorative – a word or phrase that has a negative connotation +2011-01-19

Penchant – a strong and continued inclination

Penury – a cramping and oppressive lack of resource (as money)

Perdition – utter destruction +2011-02-07

Perish – to become destroyed or ruined +2011-02-25

Permissible – that may be permitted, allowed +2011-03-21

Pernicious – highly injurious or destructive

Persevere – to persist in an undertaking in spite of counterinfluence, opposition, or discouragement

Pertinent – having a clear decisive relevance to the matter at hand

Perverse – turned away from what is right or good, corrupt

Pestilence – a contagious or infectious epidemic disease that is virulent and devastating, especially bubonic plague +2011-02-07

Petulant – insolent or rude in speech or behaviour

Phalanx – a body of heavily armed infantry

Pharisaical – marked by hypocritical censorious self-righteousness

Philistine – a person who is guided by materialism and is disdainful of intellectual or artistic value

Phlegmatic – not easily upset, excited, or angered +2011-01-05

Pièce de résistanc – French, piece of resistance referring to the best part or feature of something, normally meal related

Pious – marked by or showing reverence for deity +2010-12-20

Placate – to soothe or mollify especially by concession

Platonic – relating to Plato

Plenipotentiary – invested with full power, command of task

Polyphiloprogenitive – extremely prolific; tending to produce offspring +2011-01-24

Precarious – dependent on chance, unknown conditions, or uncertain developments

Precocious – exceptionally early in development or occurrence

Predicament – a difficult, perplexing, or trying situation +2011-02-07

Predicate – to affirm, declare +2011-02-07

Prefect – to put in charge, a high ranking office

Preponderance – a superiority in weight, power, importance, or strength +2011-02-15

Prescient – foreknowledge of events

Prestidigitation – sleight of hand

Pretension – unusual or excessive claims

Primordial – first created or developed, primary, fundamental +2011-04-22

Pristine – not spoiled, corrupted, or polluted (as by civilisation) +2011-02-20

Proclivity – an inclination or predisposition toward something; especially a strong inherent inclination toward something objectionable

Procrastinate – to put off intentionally and habitually +2011-01-18

Prodigious – extraordinary in bulk, quantity, or degree

Profane – to treat (something sacred) with abuse, irreverence, or contempt; desecrate

Professedly – by profession or declaration, avowedly +2011-01-27

Profligate – wildly extravagant

Progeny – offspring

Prognosticate – to predict according to present indicators

Promulgated – to put a law into action or force

Prophylactic – defender of disease or infection, as a drug

Propitiate – to gain or regain the favour of or goodwill; appease, conciliate

Prosaic – dull and unimaginative

Proselyte – a new convert of faith or cause

Proselytize – to induce someone to convert to one’s faith +2011-01-05

Protestation – the act of protesting

Protract – to prolong in time or space

Provinical – limited in outlook, narrow

Provocative – serving or tending to provoke, excite, or stimulate

Prowess – extraordinary ability +2011-03-07

Proximity – the quality or state of being close +2011-03-30

Prudent – wise, conservative in risk taking

Prurient – marked by or arousing an immoderate or wholesome interest or desire

Pugnacious – having a quarrelsome or combative nature

Purvey – to supply (as provisions) usually as a matter of business

Putative – commonly accepted or supposed

Quaver – to tremble

Quid-pro-quo – Latin, something for something

Quiescent – marked by inactivity or repose

Quintessence – the essence of a thing in its purest and most concentrated form

Quip – a clever, witty remark

Quixotic – foolishly impractical especially in the pursuit of ideals

Rampart – a protective barrier

Rancor – bitter deep-seated ill will

Rapacious – excessively grabbing, living on prey

Rasp – to utter in a raspy tone

Raucous – disagreeably harsh or strident

Ravenous – rapacious, very eager or greedy for food, satisfaction, or gratification +2011-02-23

Raze – to destroy to the ground +November 21, 2010

Rebuke – to criticise sharply

Recalcitrant – obstinately defiant of authority or restraint

Recant – to make an open confession of error

Recluse – marked by withdrawal from society

Recompense – to give something to by way of compensation +2011-03-26

Rectitude – state of being straight, correct

Recues – to remove oneself

Refute – to prove wrong by argument or evident

Regale – to give pleasure or amusement

Relegate – to send into exile

Reminiscent – tending to remind +2011-03-11

Remit – to lay aside a mood or disposition

Render – to give up, melt down

Rendition – to surrender or translate +2011-02-20

Renegade – a deserter from one faith, cause, or allegiance to another +2011-03-03

Repercussion – a widespread, indirect, or unforeseen effect of an act, action, or event +2011-02-07

Replete – abundantly fed

Repose – to lay at rest

Reprise – a recurrence, renewal, or resumption of an action

Requite – to make return for, repay, avenge +2010-12-07

Restive – stubbornly resisting control

Reticent – inclined to be silent or uncommunicative in speech

Retort – to pay or hurl back, to make a reply to +November 24, 2010

Retrodict – to utilise present information or ideas to infer or explain (a past event or state of affairs)

Revelry – noisy partying or merrymaking

revolutionise – to change fundamentally or completely +2011-03-04

Rhetoric – skill in the effective use of speech +2011-02-20

Righteous – free from guilt or sin +November 30, 2010

Rout – to disorganize completely, defeat decisively or disastrously

Sabotage – an act or process tending to hamper or hurt +2011-02-20

Sacrosanct – most sacred or holy

Sadistic – a delight in cruelty

Salience – a striking point or feature

Salutary – producing a beneficial effect

Salvo – a sudden burst +2011-02-04

Sanctimonious – hypocritically pious or devout

Sanguine – at ease, confident, optimistic

Sardonic – disdainfully or skeptically humorous, derisively mocking, sarcastic

Sartorial – of or relating to a tailor or tailored clothes

Saunter – to walk about in an idle or leisurely manner, stroll +2011-02-07

Savant – a person of learning, especially one with detailed knowledge in some specialised field (as of science or literature) +2011-03-21

Scion – a descendant of wealthy, aristocratic, or influential family

Scruple – a minute part or quantity

Scrupulous – having moral integrity

Sedition – incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority +2011-01-27

Seignorage – French, revenue generated by the government’s right to print money

Semblance – outward and often specious appearance or show +November 28, 2010

Sentient – responsive to or conscious of sense impression

Sentry – guard, watch, especially a soldier standing guard at point of passage

Sequester – to set apart

Sequestered – to set apart, segregate

Serendipity – an instance of this

Sesquipedalian – given to or characterised by the use of long words +December 02, 2010

Shibboleths – a word or saying used by a sect that is regarded as meaningless to others

Sic – Latin, thus

Snafu – a situation marked by errors or confusion +2011-02-20

Solace – to give comfort in grief or misfortune, console +2011-02-07

Sordid – marked by baseness or grossness +2010-12-05

Specious – having deceptive attraction or allure

Sporadic – occurring occasionally, singly, or in irregular or random instances

Spurn – to reject something disdainfully

Stoic – one apparently or professedly indifferent to pleasure or pain +2011-01-27 +2011-01-27

Stratagem – an artifice or trick in war deceiving and outwitting the enemy +2011-02-07

Strenuous – vigorously active, energetic +2011-04-23

Struggle – to make strenuous or violent efforts in the face of difficulties or opposition +2011-04-23

Stultify – to allege or prove to be of unsound mind and hence not responsible

Stupor – a state of extreme apathy or torpor resulting often from a stress or shock +2011-01-18

Subjugate – to bring under control

Subsequent – following in time, order, or place +November, 20, 2010

Subterfuge – deception by artifice or stratagem in order to conceal, escape, or evade +2011-02-07

Succinctly – to put shortly

Supererogation – the act of performing more than is required by duty or need +2010-12-23

Superfluous – exceeding what is sufficient or necessary

Supplicates – to make a humble entreaty; to pray to a God

Surfeit – an overabundant supply

Surmise – to form a notion of from scanty evidence

Surreal – marked by intense irrational reality of a dream, unbelievable, fantastic +2011-02-25

Surreptitious – done, made, or acquired by stealth

Surrogate – to appoint as successor or substitute of oneself

Sycophant – someone who seeks to win favour by flattering influential people

Symbiosis – the living together in more or less intimate association or close union of dissimilar organism

Synanthropic – ecologically associated with humans

Syndicate – a group to carry out a particular transaction or project

Synthesis – the composition or combination of parts or elements so as to form a whole +2011-03-24

Taciturn – temperamentally disinclined to talk

Tautology – needless repetition of an idea, statement, or word

Temerity – unreasonable or foolhardy contempt of danger

Temperamental – marked by excessive sensitivity and impulsive mood changes

Temperate – marked by moderation

Tempestuous – characterised by tempest, storm

Tenacious – not easily pulled apart

Tenuous – not dense, not thick

Terse – smoothly elegant

Tertiary – a member of a monastic third order especially lay party

Tessellate – to form into or adorn with mosaic

Thematic – of, relating to, or constituting a theme

Tirade – a protracted speech usually marked by intemperate, vituperative or harshly censorious language

Torpid – having lost motion or the power of exertion and feeling +2011-02-07

Torpor – a state of mental and motor inactivity with partial or insensibility

Torrent – a tumultuous outpouring +November 21, 2010

Torrid – parched with heat especially of the sun +2011-04-03

Trammel – to catch or hold in as if in a net

Transcribe – to make a written copy of +2011-02-20

Transgression – the violation of a law, command, or duty

Transitory – tending to pass away, not persist +2011-03-03

Transmogrify – to change or alter greatly and often with grotesques or humorous effect +2011-01-22

Travesty – a debased, distorted, or grossly inferior imitation +2011-03-09

Treachery – violation of allegiance or of faith and confidence

Tribulation – a source that stresses endurance and character of will

Triumvirate – a group or association of three especially in a socio, geographic sense +2011-02-07

Truant – one who shirks duty

Tu quoque – Latin, you, too; a retort charging an adversary with being ort doing what he criticises in others +November 24, 2010

Tumult – a violent outburst, crowd

Tumult – disorderly agitation of a crowd usually with uproar and confusion, commotion

Turpitude – inherent baseness, depravity +2011-01-06

Ubiquitous – constantly encountered

Ululate – to howl, wail, like puppy

Unctuous – smooth and greasy in texture or appearance

Unctuous – smooth or greasy in texture or appearance +2011-02-14

Undermine – to subvert or weaken insidiously or secretly +2011-02-20

Ungeunt – a healing or soothing salve

Unilateral – done or undertaken by one person +December 02, 2010

Unsullied – spotlessly clean and fresh

Untenable – not able to be defended

Vacuous – emptied or lacking content

Vagabond – moving from place to place without a fixed home

Vagrant – one who has no established residence and wander idly from place to place +2011-02-07

Valiant – possessing or acting with bravery or boldness

Valor – strength of mind or spirit that enables a person to encounter danger with firmness, personal bravery +2011-02-25

Vanguard – the troops moving at the head of an army

Vanity – something that is vain, empty, or valueless

Vapid – lacking liveliness, tang, or briskness +2011-01-05

Vehement – marked by forceful energy

Venal – characterised by being corrupted through bribery

Vendetta – a prolonged series of retaliatory acts or exchanges

Venerate – to honour (as an icon or a relic) with a ritual act of devotion +November 23, 2010

Veracity – devotion to the truth, truthfulness +2010-12-07

Verdant – green in tint or colour +2010-12-22

Verity – the state of being true or real

Vernacular – nonstandard language

Verve – a special ability or talent

Vestige – a mark or visible sign left by something that existed before, or also a minute remaining part +2011-04-13

Vetting – a process of examination

Vex – to bring trouble, distress, or agitation to +2011-02-20

Vicarious – a service to the benefit of another

Viceroy – the governor of a country or province who rules as the representative government

Vicissitude – the quality or state of being changeable, mutability +2011-02-14

Vie – to wager, hazard, or exchange in rivalry +November 24, 2010

Vindictive – disposed to seeking vengeance

Virtuoso – Italian, a person with an extraordinary ability to sing or play an instrument

Visceral – non-intellectual, dealing with crude or elemental emotions

Vitrify – to convert into glass or a glassy substance by heat and fusion

Vitriol – caustic or sever in effect, criticism

Vituperative – containing or characterised by verbal abuse

Vociferously – marked by or given to vehement insistent outcry

Voltaic – electric generated by battery

Vulgar – lewdly or profanely indecent

Wantonly – hard to control

Welter – to be in turmoil +2010-12-19

Wherewithal – means, resources, specifically, money

Wraith – an insubstantial form or semblance, shadow, ghost, specter +2011-03-29

Wretched – deeply afflicted, dejected, or distressed by body or mind +2010-12-11

Yield – to surrender or submit (oneself) to another

