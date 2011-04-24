This Is Your Pointer Finger

Dictionary
Abate – to put an end to +2010-12-29
Abdicate – to cast off
Abhorrent – to be strongly opposed to
Abjure – to recant, renounce, or repudiate positions
Abnegate – to deny, renounce
Abominable – worthy of or causing disgust or hatred +2011-01-03
Aboriginal – being the first or earliest known of its kind present in a region
Abrogate – to treat as nonexistent
Absolve – to set free from an obligation or the consequence of guilt
Abstruse – to be difficult to comprehend
Abundance – an ample quantity, profusion
Abysmal – immeasurably great, usually down, back, or inward
Acclaim – to applaud, praise
Accost – to approach and speak often in a challenging or aggressive way
Accretive – the process of growth or enlargement by a gradual buildup
Acerbic – to be sour in taste, harsh in criticism
Acquiesce – to comply
Acrid – to be sharp and harsh
Acrimonious – caustic, biting, or rancorous especially in feeling, language, or manner +2011-01-01
Acrimony – to be harsh or biting sharpness especially of words, manner, or disposition
Acumen – keenness and depth of perception
Ad Hoc – Latin, for this
Ad Nauseam – Latin, to a sickening or excessive degree
Ad Valorem – Latin, according to value, tax
Addendum – a thing added
Addle – to be confused
Adjudicate – to settle judicially
Ad-lib(itum) – at one’s pleasure
Admonish – to give friendly earnest advice
Adroit – having or showing skill, cleverness, or resourcefulness in handling situations
Adulation – excessive or slavish admiration or flattery +2011-02-20
Adversary – one that contends with, opposes, or resists +2011-01-23
Adverse – to act against or in contrary direction, hostile
Advocate – to plead in favour of
Affable – at ease in talking to others
Agronomy – a field of agriculture dealing with field, crop, and soil management
Alacrity – promptness in response, cheerful reaction
Albeit – to concede the fact November 29, 2010
Allay – to subdue or reduce in intensity or severity, alleviate +2011-03-04
Allege – to assert without proof or before proving +2011-04-11
Alterity – radically alien to the conscious self or particular culture orientation +2010-11-20
Amalgam – a mixture of different elements
Ambiguous – capable of being understood in two or more ways +November 29, 2010
Ambition – an ardent desire for rank, fame, or power
Ambivalence – simultaneous and contradictory attitudes or feelings
Ameliorate – to make better or more tolerable
Amenable – capable of submission, answerable +2011-02-05
Amicable – characterised by friendly goodwill +2010-12-29
Amorphous – having no definite form
Anachronism – an error in chronology
Anagram – a word or phrase made of scrambled letters of another word or phrase
Anathema – one that is cursed by ecclesiastical authority
Ancillary – supplemental, subordinate
Android – a mobile robot usually with a human form, and usually masculine in form +2011-04-09
Anemic – lacking force, vitality, or spirit
Angulation – to make angular
Animosity – ill will or resentment tending toward active hostility
Antecedent – the first term
Anthropomorphism – attribution of human characteristic to non-human
Antiquated – to be advanced in age
Apartheid – racial segregation
Apathetic – having little or no interest or concern +November 29, 2010
Apocryphal – to be of doubtful authenticity
Apostate – abandonment from a previous loyalty
Apostle – one sent on a mission +2010-12-22
Appall – to overcome with consternation, shock, or dismay +2011-01-27
Apposite – highly pertinent or appropriate +2011-02-25
Apprehension – suspicion or fear of future trouble or evil +November 28, 2010
Apropos – both relevant and opportune
Aptitude – a natural ability +2011-03-09
Arable – fit for or used for the growing of crops
Arbiter – a person with power to decide
Archetypal – the original pattern or model of which all things are the same type
Ardent – eager zealous support or activity
Ardor – passion, extreme vigor or energy
Arduous – hard to accomplish or achieve
Argot – a secret vocabulary peculiar to a particular group
Arid – excessively dry +2011-02-20
Arrivederci – until we meet again
Artifice – a clever or artful skill
Ascetic – austere in appearance, manner, or attitude
Aspiration – a strong desire to achieve something high and great +2011-02-07
Assail – to attack violently
Assiduous – marked by careful unremitting attention or persistent application +2011-01-22
Assimilate – to make similar
Assuage – to lessen the intensity of
Asthenia – lack or loss of strength
Astringent – causing contraction of soft organic tissue
Atonal – marked by avoidance of traditional musical tonality
Atonement – satisfaction or reparation for a wrong or injury
Atrocious – extremely wicked, brutal, or cruel
Atrophy – wasting away of a body part
Audacity – intrepid boldness
Augury – omen, portent
Austere – cold, unadorned, no scope for pleasure
Autark – economic self sufficiency
Automaton – a mechanism that is relatively self-operated
Avarice – excessive or insatiable desire for wealth or gain
Avowedly – with open acknowledgement, frankly +2011-01-27
Banal – devoid of freshness, originality
Bandied – to toss from side to side
Beatitude – a state of utmost bliss +2010-12-21
Beaucoup (boh-koo) – great in quantity or amount +November 29, 2010
Beguile – to leave by deception
Beholden – being under obligation for a favour or gift
Belabor – to explain or insist on excessively
Beleaguered – besieged
Belie – to give a false impression of +2011-03-29
Bellicosity – favouring or inclined to start quarrels or wars
Bequeathed – to hand, give or leave by will
Berate – to scold or condemn vehemently and at length
Bereft – lacking something needed
Bifurcation – the splitting into two
Boondoggle – a scheme that wastes time and money +2011-01-03
Bourgeois – dominated by commercial and industrial interests +2011-03-03
Bravado – bold show, usually associated with men
Brazen – to face with defiance or impudence
Brilliant – very bright, striking, or distinctive
Broach – to open up or break into
Brood – to sit on or incubate eggs
Browbeat – to intimidate or disconcert by a stern manner or arrogant speech
Bulwark – a solid wall-like structure for defence, sometimes used as “bulwark belief” +2011-02-20
Burnish – to make shiny or lustrous especially by rubbing +2011-03-29
Buttress – to reinforce or strengthen
Cacophony – harsh or discordant sound in words or phrase
Cadence – a rhythmic sequence or flow, like drum
Cajole – to persuade with flattery
Callous – being hardened and thickened +2011-02-07
Cantankerous – difficult or irritating to deal with
Capacious – containing or capable of containing a great deal (amount) +2010-12-11
Capacity – the potential or suitability for holding, storing, or accommodating +2011-02-20
Capitulation – the act of surrendering or yielding
Caprice – a disposition to do things impulsively
Carnage – great and usually bloody slaughter or injury (as in battle) +2010-12-05
Carnitas – Spanish, little meats
Casanova – lover, especially a man who is promiscuous and unscrupulous lover +2011-02-09
Castigate – to subject to severe punishment, reproof, or criticism
Catastrophic – the final event of the dramatic action especially of a tragedy
Catechism – oral instruction
Catharsis – purification or purgation of the emotions primarily through art
Caustic – capable of destroying or eating away by chemical action +2011-02-07
Cavalier – a mounted soldier
Caveat – a warning enjoining one from certain acts or practices
Caveat emptor – Latin, let the buyer beware
Cavort – to lead or dance about in a lively manner
Cease – to cause to come to an end especially gradually
Celerity – rapidity of motion or action
Censure – the act of blaming or condemning sternly
Charade – an empty or deceptive act or pretense
Charlatan – one making usually showy pretense to knowledge or ability +2011-03-03
Chasten – to correct by punishment or suffering
Chicanery – deception by artful subterfuge or sophistry, trickery +2011-02-07
Chimera – a goat, lion, serpent beast
Chivalrous – valiant, marked by honour, generosity, courtesy
Chutzpah – Hebrew, quality of audacity
Circumspect – careful to consider all circumstances
Clairvoyance – ability to perceive matters beyond the range of ordinary perception +2010-12-11
Clandestine – marked by, held in, or conducted with secrecy
Clarion – a medieval trumpet with clear shrill tones
Clever – a skillful or adroit in using the hand or body; mentally quick and resourceful; marked by wit or ingenuity
Coalesce – to grow together +2011-02-19
Codified – to reduce to code, basic elements
Cogent – having power to compel or constrain
Cogitate – to ponder or meditate on usually intently +2011-02-20
Coherent – logically or aesthetically ordered or integrated
Cohesive – a condition in which people or things are closely united +2010-12-18
Colossus – a statue of gigantic size and proportions
Comatose – characterised by lethargic internees, torpid +2011-02-07
Commensalism – a relation between two kinds of organisms in which one obtains food or other benefits from the other without damaging or benefitting it
Compassion – sympathetic consciousness of other’s distress with a desire to alleviate it +2011-03-07
Compel – to drive or urge forcefully or irresistibly +2011-01-27
Complicity – association or participation in or as if in a wrongful act +2011-02-20
Comport – to be fitting
Concatenate – to link together in a series or chain +2011-04-12
Conceal – to prevent disclosure or recognition of +2011-02-07
Concede – to grant as a right or privilege
Conceive – to cause to begin, originate
Conciliate – to gain (as goodwill) by pleasing acts; to make compatible, reconcile
Concomitant – accompanying especially in a subordinate or incidental way
Concubine – a woman with whom a man cohabits without being married, mistress
Condign – deserved, appropriate
Confine – to restrict movement, imprison
Conflagration – a large disastrous fire
Conflate – to bring together +2011-01-11
Confluence – a coming or flowing together, meeting, or gathering at one point +2011-02-07
Congeal – to make rigid, fixed, or immobile +2011-02-07
Congeniality – sociable, existing or associated together harmoniously
Conglomerate – to gather into a mass or coherent whole
Conical – shaped, or related to, a cone
Conjugal – of or relating to the married state or to married persons and their relation
Consanguineous – of the same blood or origin, specifically, from the same ancestor +2011-01-24
Consign – to give over to another’s care
Consigned – to give over to another’s care
Conspicuous – obvious to the eye or mind
Conspire – to join in a secret agreement to do an unlawful or wrongful act +2011-02-20
Consternation – bewilderment that leads to confusion
Construe – to analyse the arrangement and connect of words in a sentence +2011-03-07
Consummate – complete in every detail
Contagion – a negative influence that spreads by direct or indirect contact +2011-03-03-03-03
Contemplate – to view or consider with continued attention, meditate on +2011-01-25
Contend – to strive or vie in contest or rivalry or against difficulties +November 24, 2010
Contention – an act or instance of contending +2010-12-11
Contrarian – a person who takes a contrary position
Contravene – to go or act contrary to, to contradict +2011-04-11
Contrite – feeling or showing sorrow and remorse
Conundrum – a riddle whose answer is or involves a pun; an intricate and difficult problem
Convalescence – the gradual recovery of health and strength after illness
Convene – to come together as a group +2011-01-01
Convey – to lead, conduct +2011-01-01
Conviction – a strong persuasion or belief +2011-02-20
Conviviality – relating to, occupied with, or fond of feasting, drinking, and good company
Coquetry – a flirtatious act or attitude +2011-01-18
Cordial – sincerely or deeply felt +November 30, 2010
Corporeal – having, consisting of, or relating to a physical material body
Corrode – to eat away by degrees as if by gnawing +December 05, 2010
Courage – mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty +2011-02-20
Credulous – willingness to believe especially on slight or uncertain evidence
Crescendo – a gradual increase, or peak there of
Cull – to reduce or control the size of +2011-02-05
Curmudgeon – an ill-tempered person full of resentment and stubborn notions
Cynical – contemptuously distrustful of human nature and motives +November 29, 2010
Dalliance – waste of time
Debauch – to lead away from virtue or excellence +2011-02-07
Debilitate – to impair the strength of
Decadence – a period of decline
Decadent – marked by decay or decline
Deceive – to cause to accept as true what is false or invalid +2011-02-07
Decisive – having the power or quality of deciding +2010-12-05
Decorum – dignified propriety of behaviour, speech, dress, etc
Deem – to have an opinion, believe +2011-03-08
Defection – conscious abandonment of allegiance or duty +2011-01-01
Delirious – characterised by confused thinking and disrupted attention +2010-12-29
Demagogue – a leader who makes us of popular prejudices and false claims to gain power
Demolish – to break to pieces +2011-03-07
Denigrate – to attack the reputation of
Denizen – inhabitant
Denounce – to pronounce especially publicly to be blameworthy or evil
Deprive – to take something away from
Dereliction – intentional abandonment
Deride – to laugh at contemptuously
Derision – an object of ridicule or scorn
Desecrate – to violate the sanctity of
Desiccate – to dry up +November 21, 2010
Despondent – feeling or showing extreme discouragement, dejection, or depression +2011-02-25
Despot – a person exercising power tyrannically
Destitute – lacking something needed or desirable
Detract – to take away from
Deviant – to stray especially from a standard, principle, or topic +2011-04-09
Diabolic – of, relating to, or character of the devil, devilish +2011-02-20
Dichotomy – bifurcation, a split
Dictum, factum – Latin, said, done
Didactic – artistic, aesthetic
Dilettante – an admirer or lover of the arts
Diligent – character by steady, earnest, and energetic effort +2011-03-03
Disconcert – to throw into confusion
Disconsolate – cheerless
Discord – a lack of agreement or harmony
Discourse – the capacity of orderly thought or procedure
Discursive – moving coherently from topic to topic
Disdain – a feeling of contempt for someone or something regarded as unworthy or inferior
Disgorgement – forced giving up of profits obtained illegally or unethically
Dishevel – to throw into disorder or disarray +2011-01-18
Disheveled – marked by disorder or disarray +November 28, 2010
Disparate – containing or made up of fundamentally different and often incongruous elements
Disparge – to lower in rank or reputation
Disposition – prevailing tendency, mood, or inclination +2011-03-12
Disrepute – lack or decline of good reputation : a state of being held in low esteem
Disseise – to put out of possession or occupancy, dispossess +2011-04-18
Disseminated – spread, passed out
Dissident – disagreeing with an established religious or political system, organisation, or belief
Dissolution – the act or process of dissolving
Divisive – creating disunity or dissension
Divulge – to make known +November 21, 2010
Domicile – principal home or dwelling place
Doppleganger – German, double goer +2011-01-05
Dreadful – causing great and oppressive fear +2011-02-05
Dubious – giving rise to uncertainty
Dullard – a stupid or unimaginative person
Duress – forcible restraint or restriction +2010-12-05
Dystopia – anti-utopian
Ebullient – lively
Ecclesiastical – of or relating to a church especially as an institution
Eclectic – selecting what appears to be best in various doctrines, methods, or styles +2011-02-20
Edacious – having a huge appetite, ravenous, insatiable +2011-02-23
Edenic – a place of pristine or abundant natural beauty
Edifice – a large, abstract structure
Edifying – to instruct and improve especially in moral and religious knowledge
Effete – no longer fertile
Efficacy – the power to produce an effect
Effrontery – shameless boldness, insolence +2010-12-06
Effusive – great emotional enthusiasm
Egregious – conspicuously bad
Elan – vigorous spirit or enthusiasm
Elate – to fill with joy or pride
Elated – marked by high spirits, exultant +2011-01-29
Elegy – a sad, nostalgic poem or song
Eloquent – vividly or movingly expressive or revealing
Elysium – the abode of the blessed after death in classical mythology +2011-02-07
Emblaze – to illuminate especially by a blaze +2011-03-03
Eminent – standing out so as to be readily perceived or noted, conspicuous +2010-12-14
Emulate – to strive to equal or excel +2011-04-03
Enamor – to inflame with love
Encumbered – to weigh down, impede
Endemic – restricted or peculiar to a locality or region
Endow – to provide, especially with something freely or naturally +2011-01-22
Enigmatic – resembling an enigma
Enmity – mutual hatred or ill will
Ennui – a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction
Entendre – a word or expression capable of two interpretations with one usually being risqué
Enthrall – to hold in or reduce to slavery
Enviably – highly desirably
Ephemeral – Greek, lasting a very short time, one day and one day only
Epicure – one devoted to sensual pleasure
Epigram – a terse, sage, or witty and often paradoxical saying
Epilogue – a concluding section that rounds out the design of a literary work
Epitaph – an inscription on or at a tomb or grave to remember the one buried there
Epithet – added, attributed, or a possible substitution
Epitome – a summary of written work
Epoch – a memorable event or date
Eponym – the name of a person for a place or thing
Equanimity – evenness of mind especially under stress
Equivocation – subject to two or more interpretations and usually used to mislead or confuse, to obfuscate
Ergodic – having zero probability that any state will not occur
Errant – a straying outside the proper path or boundary +2010-12-22
Erudition – extensive knowledge especially acquired through books
Eschewing – to avoid habitually on moral or practical grounds
Espy – to catch sight of
Ethos – our ethic
Euphemism – substitute
Euphoria – a feeling of well-being or elation +2011-01-29
Evaluate – to determine the significance, worth, or condition of usually by careful study +2011-02-20
Eventuate – to come out finally, result, come about
Evident – to be clear to the vision or understanding +2010-12-29
Exalt – to raise in rank, power, or character +2011-02-07
Exasperate – to aggravate, fill with anger
Excoriate – to censure scathingly
Exemplar – an ideal model
Exhume – to bring back from neglect or obscurity +2011-01-29
Exigent – urgent, possibly unreasonably so
Existential – having being in time and space +2011-02-20
Exogenous – external
Exothermic – releasing heat
Exposition – a setting for the of meaning or purpose
Expunge – to strike out, obliterate, or mark for deletion
Extol – to praise highly
Extraneous – not forming an essential or vital part +2011-01-08
Exude – to ooze out +2011-01-18
Exultant – filled with or expressing great joy or triumph
Façade – a false, superficial, or artificial appearance +2011-02-20
Facile – easily accomplished or attained
Fallacious – embodying a fallacy, tending to deceive or mislead
Farce – a savory stuffing
Fatalism – attributing all events to fate
Faux – French, false
Feckless – weak, ineffective
Feign – to give a false appearance
Felicitous – pleasant, delightful
Fervent – great intensity, zealous
Festoon – a wreath or garland, decoration
Finesse – refinement or delicacy of workmanship +2011-03-04
Flagrant – conspicuously offensive
Flay – to strip off the skin or surface of
Flummox – to confuse +2011-01-02
Foil – to prevent from attaining an end, thwart +2011-04-01
Foment – to promote the growth of, incite
Force Majeure – superior force
Fortuitous – occurring by chance
Frivolous – of little weight or importance
Frugality – characterised by or reflecting economy in the use of resources +2011-02-08
Fulminate – to utter or send out with denunciation
Furious – giving a stormy or turbulent appearance
Furtive – done by stealth, surreptitious
Futile – serving no useful purpose
Gallantly – nobly chivalrous and often self-sacrificing
Gedankexperiment – an experiment carried out in thought only
Genesis – the origin or coming into being of something +2011-03-04
Gestalt – German, wholeness
Glabrous – smooth, especially having a surface without hairs +2011-01-11
Glasnost – a Soviet policy permitting open discussion of political or social issues
Glean – to gather information or material bit by bit
Goad – a pointed rod used to urge animals
Grace – approval, favour +2011-02-20
Gregarious – tending to associate with others of one’s kind
Haphazard – marked by lack pain, order, or direction +2011-04-11
Harbinger – a sign of things to come
Harlequin – a shaved head, masked face, comedy clown
Harrow – to cultivate as a onomatopoeia, or to torment, vex +2011-02-20
Hedonic – of or relating to hedonism
Hegemony – influence exerted by a dominant group
Herald – a person who carries or proclaims important knowledge +November 28, 2010
Herald – to give notice of, announce +2011-04-11
Heritage – property that descends to an heir +2011-02-01
Hermetic – airtight +2011-03-13
Hesitate – to hold back in doubt or indecision +December 02, 2010
Heuristic – involving or serving as an aid to learning
Hitherto – until this time
Hoodlum – thug, especially a young criminal +2011-01-31
Horrid – innately offensive or repulsive
Hypochondria – imaginary physical ailments
Idiom – the language peculiar to people or to a district
Idiosyncrasy – a unique structural or behavioural characteristic of an individual or group
Illusive – to produce an illusion, deception +2011-04-23
Illusory – based on or producing an illusion
Illustrious – notably or brilliantly outstanding because of dignity or achievements
Imbue – to endow +2011-01-22
Imitable – capable or worthy of being imitated or copied
Imminent – ready to take place
Immiseration – the act of making miserable
Impeccable – not capable of sinning or liable of sin +2010-12-05
Impecunious – habitually having very little or no money
Imperative – must, necessary
Impervious – not allowing entrance or passage
Impetuous – marked by impulsive vehemence or passion
Impoverish – to deprive of strength, richness, or fertility +2010-12-29
Impropriety – the quality or state of being improper +2011-03-02
Impudent – marked by contemptuous or cocky boldness or disregard for others, insolent
Impudent – not showing due respect for another person
Impunity – exemption or freedom from punishment, harm, or loss +2011-04-11
Inbue – to permeate or influence as if by dyeing
Incessant – continuing without interpretation, unceasing
Incipient – beginning or come into being or to become apparent
Incite – to move to action +2010-12-22
Inclement – severe in temper or action +2011-02-08
Incognito – with one’s identity concealed
Incondite – badly put together
Incongruous – lacking congruity
Incorrigible – incapable of being corrected or amended
Incredulous – unwilling to admit or accept what is offered as true
Inculcate – to teach and impress by frequent and repetitions or admonitions +2011-04-11
Incumbent – the holder of an office or ecclesiastical benefice +2010-12-05
Indelible – making marks that cannot be removed
Indemnify – to secure against hurt, loss, or damage +2010-12-29
Indigence – great poverty
Indigenous – produced, living, or occupying naturally in a particular environment +2010-12-29
Indigent – suffering from extreme poverty +2010-12-29
Indignant – feeling or showing anger because of something unjust or unworthy +2010-11-30
Indignation – anger aroused by something unjust, unworthy, or mean
Indispensable – not subject to being set aside or neglected, absolutely necessary
Indolence – inclination to laziness
Indulge – to take unrestrained pleasure in
Ineluctable – not to be avoided, changed, or resisted
Inexorably – not to be persuaded, stopped
Inexplicable – incapable of being explained, interpreted, or accounted for
Inextricably – without separation
Infinitesimal – taking on value arbitrarily close to but greater than zero
Infirmary – a place where the infirm or sick are lodged for care and treatment +2011-02-20
Infuriate – to make furious +2011-04-23
Ingratiate – to gain favour by deliberate effort
Innate – belonging to the essential nature of something
Innate – native, inborn +2011-02-07
Innocuous – producing no injury
Insidious – having a gradual and cumulative effect
Insolent – insultingly contemptuous in speech or conduct +2010-12-06
Insufferable – not to be endured, intolerable +2011-03-07
Integrity – firm adherence to a code of especially more or artistic values +November 29, 2010
Interdict – to prohibit
Interminable – having or seeming to have no end +2011-02-07
Intestacy – Law, having positive networth upon death
Intone – to utter in musical or prolonged tones
Intractable – not easily governed managed or directed
Intransigent – characterised by refusal to compromise or to abandon an extreme position or attitude +2011-04-23
Intrepid – characterised by resolute fearlessness, fortitude, and endurance +2011-01-29
Intricate – difficult to resolve or analyse
Inundate – to cover with a flood, overwhelm
Invective – of or relating to insult or abuse
Invincible – incapable of being conquered, overcome, or subdued +2010-12-24
Invoke – to call forth by incantation, conjure +2011-02-20
Ipsos – Latin, phrase meaning who will keep the keepers themselves
Irreverent – lacking proper respect or seriousness
Irrevocable – not possible to revoke
Jaded – fatigued by overwork +2010-12-11
Jovial – markedly good-humored especially as evidence by jollity and conviviality
Jubilate – rejoice +2011-01-18
Jubilation – an act of rejoicing, exultant
Juxtaposition – the act or instance of placing two or more things side by side
Lachrymose – given to tears or weeping +2011-01-29
Laconic – minimal word use, rude in nature
Lacuna – a blank space or a missing part
Lambaste – to assault violently, attack verbally
Lament – to mourn aloud, wail
Languid – drooping as if from exhaustion
Largesse – money or gifts bestowed
Laud – praise, acclaim
Legerdemain – a display of skill or adroitness
Legion – a large military force
Lesion – injury, harm +2011-02-25
Libelous – constituting a libel or defamatory statement
Liberate – to set at liberty +November 28, 2010
Licentious – marked by disregard for strict rules or correctness
Listless – characterised by lack of interest, energy, or spirit +2011-02-05
Lithely – easily bent or flexed
Litigious – prone to engage in lawsuits
Livid – discolored by bruising, angry
Lodestone – something that strongly attracts
Loquacious – full of excessive talk
Lucid – translucent, clear to understanding +2011-02-01
Luddite – one who confounds technological advance
Lugubrious – mournful, dismal
Lurid – causing horror or revulsion
Macabre – tending to produce horror in a beholder
Machiavellianism – craft and deceit are justified in pursuing and maintaining political power
Machinating – a plan or plot especially to do harm
Magnum opus – Latin, great work
Malady – a disease or disorder
Malevolent – related to intense spite and hatred
Malign – evil
Malleable – having capacity for adaptive change
Maraud – to roam about and raid in search of plunder
Masquerade – an action or appearance that is mere disguise or show
Mayhem – needless or willful damage or violence +2011-02-18
Mazel tov – Hebrew, congratulations
Mea culpa – Latin, my fault
Meager – having little flesh, thin +2010-12-13
Meld – to merge, combine +2010-12-31
Meritocracy – a system in which the talented are chosen and moved ahead based on their achievement
Mettle – stamina, vigor and strength of spirit or temperament
Miasma – an influence or atmosphere that tends to deplete or corrupt
Microcosm – a community or other unity that is an epitome of a larger unity +2011-03-16
Ministration – to minister
Minutia – a minute or minor detail
Miraculous – constituting a miracle
Misanthrope – a person who hates or distrusts humankind
Misconstrue – to understand or explain wrongly
Misnomer – a wrong name or inappropriate designation
Monstrosity – an object of great and often frightening size, force, or complexity +2011-03-03
Morphology – a study of structure or form
Mosaic – a surface decoration made by inlaying small pieces of variously coloured material to form a picture or pattern
Moxie – energy, pep
Myopic – a lack of foresight or discernment, a narrow view of something
Myriad – 10 thousand, a great number
Nadir – the lowest point
Nascent – coming or having recently come into existence
Nepotism – favoritism based on kinship
Neuralgia – unstimulated nerve pain
Neurosis – when feelings of anxiety, obsessed thoughts, compulsive behaviour, or hypochrondianism dominate the personality
Neurotic – an emotionally unstable person, visceral
Nexus – connection, link
Nihilistic – a viewpoint that traditional values and beliefs are unfounded and that their existence is senseless and useless
Nirvana – the final beatitude that transcends suffering, karma, and samara and is sought especially in Buddhism through the extinction of desire and individual consciousness +2010-12-21
Nomenclature – the act or process or an instance of naming
Non sequitur – Latin, it does not follow +2010-12-11
Nonchalant – having an air of easy unconcern or indifference
Nostrum – unproven medicine, secret in ingredient
Notorious – generally known and talked of as especially, widely, and unfavorably known +2011-01-29
Nouveau – newly arrived or developed
Nuance – a subtle distinction or variation
Numinous – supernatural, mysterious +2010-12-22
Obedient – submissive to the restraint or command of authority +2010-12-11
Obfuscation – the intent to make communication confusing
Obscure – to make dark, dim, or indistinct +2010-12-29
Obsequious – marked by or exhibiting fawning attentiveness +2011-01-18
Obsess – to haunt or excessively preoccupy the mind +2010-12-29
Obstinate – not easily subdued, remedied, or removed
Odious – arousing or deserving hatred or repugnance
Ombudsman – one that helps settle complaints
Ominous – being or exhibiting an omen +2010-12-24
Omniscience – having infinite awareness, understanding, or insight
Onerous – burden
Onomatopoeia – the naming of a thing or action by a vocal imitation of the sound
Ontology – a theory about the kinds of things that have existence
Opulent – wealth, or abundance
Ossify – to become or make hardened or set in one’s way +2011-01-18
Ostensible – intended for display
Ostentatious – showy, marked by fond display
Overt – open to view
Paladin – a leading champion of a cause
Palliate – to reduce symptoms without curing the underlying disease
Pallid – deficient in colour
Panoply – a full suit of armour
Paradigm – Greek, to compare, describe distinct concepts
Paramount – superior to all others, supreme
Pare – to trim off an outside, excess, or irregular part of
Parlance – manner of mode or speech
Paroxysm – a sudden violent emotion or act, sometimes disease related
Parrable – a usually short fictitious story that illustrates a moral attitude or religious principle
Parsimony – the quality or state of being stingy
Passe – past one’s prime
Patina – a usually green film formed naturally on copper and bronze by long exposure +2011-04-03
Paucity – smallness of number
Pedagogic – of, relating to, or befitting a teacher or education
Pedantic – an overly-expressive show of obsolete knowledge
Pejorative – a word or phrase that has a negative connotation +2011-01-19
Penchant – a strong and continued inclination
Penury – a cramping and oppressive lack of resource (as money)
Perdition – utter destruction +2011-02-07
Perish – to become destroyed or ruined +2011-02-25
Permissible – that may be permitted, allowed +2011-03-21
Pernicious – highly injurious or destructive
Persevere – to persist in an undertaking in spite of counterinfluence, opposition, or discouragement
Pertinent – having a clear decisive relevance to the matter at hand
Perverse – turned away from what is right or good, corrupt
Pestilence – a contagious or infectious epidemic disease that is virulent and devastating, especially bubonic plague +2011-02-07
Petulant – insolent or rude in speech or behaviour
Phalanx – a body of heavily armed infantry
Pharisaical – marked by hypocritical censorious self-righteousness
Philistine – a person who is guided by materialism and is disdainful of intellectual or artistic value
Phlegmatic – not easily upset, excited, or angered +2011-01-05
Pièce de résistanc – French, piece of resistance referring to the best part or feature of something, normally meal related
Pious – marked by or showing reverence for deity +2010-12-20
Placate – to soothe or mollify especially by concession
Platonic – relating to Plato
Plenipotentiary – invested with full power, command of task
Polyphiloprogenitive – extremely prolific; tending to produce offspring +2011-01-24
Precarious – dependent on chance, unknown conditions, or uncertain developments
Precocious – exceptionally early in development or occurrence
Predicament – a difficult, perplexing, or trying situation +2011-02-07
Predicate – to affirm, declare +2011-02-07
Prefect – to put in charge, a high ranking office
Preponderance – a superiority in weight, power, importance, or strength +2011-02-15
Prescient – foreknowledge of events
Prestidigitation – sleight of hand
Pretension – unusual or excessive claims
Primordial – first created or developed, primary, fundamental +2011-04-22
Pristine – not spoiled, corrupted, or polluted (as by civilisation) +2011-02-20
Proclivity – an inclination or predisposition toward something; especially a strong inherent inclination toward something objectionable
Procrastinate – to put off intentionally and habitually +2011-01-18
Prodigious – extraordinary in bulk, quantity, or degree
Profane – to treat (something sacred) with abuse, irreverence, or contempt; desecrate
Professedly – by profession or declaration, avowedly +2011-01-27
Profligate – wildly extravagant
Progeny – offspring
Prognosticate – to predict according to present indicators
Promulgated – to put a law into action or force
Prophylactic – defender of disease or infection, as a drug
Propitiate – to gain or regain the favour of or goodwill; appease, conciliate
Prosaic – dull and unimaginative
Proselyte – a new convert of faith or cause
Proselytize – to induce someone to convert to one’s faith +2011-01-05
Protestation – the act of protesting
Protract – to prolong in time or space
Provinical – limited in outlook, narrow
Provocative – serving or tending to provoke, excite, or stimulate
Prowess – extraordinary ability +2011-03-07
Proximity – the quality or state of being close +2011-03-30
Prudent – wise, conservative in risk taking
Prurient – marked by or arousing an immoderate or wholesome interest or desire
Pugnacious – having a quarrelsome or combative nature
Purvey – to supply (as provisions) usually as a matter of business
Putative – commonly accepted or supposed
Quaver – to tremble
Quid-pro-quo – Latin, something for something
Quiescent – marked by inactivity or repose
Quintessence – the essence of a thing in its purest and most concentrated form
Quip – a clever, witty remark
Quixotic – foolishly impractical especially in the pursuit of ideals
Rampart – a protective barrier
Rancor – bitter deep-seated ill will
Rapacious – excessively grabbing, living on prey
Rasp – to utter in a raspy tone
Raucous – disagreeably harsh or strident
Ravenous – rapacious, very eager or greedy for food, satisfaction, or gratification +2011-02-23
Raze – to destroy to the ground +November 21, 2010
Rebuke – to criticise sharply
Recalcitrant – obstinately defiant of authority or restraint
Recant – to make an open confession of error
Recluse – marked by withdrawal from society
Reclusive – marked by withdrawal, solitary
Recompense – to give something to by way of compensation +2011-03-26
Rectitude – state of being straight, correct
Recues – to remove oneself
Refute – to prove wrong by argument or evident
Regale – to give pleasure or amusement
Relegate – to send into exile
Reminiscent – tending to remind +2011-03-11
Remit – to lay aside a mood or disposition
Render – to give up, melt down
Rendition – to surrender or translate +2011-02-20
Renegade – a deserter from one faith, cause, or allegiance to another +2011-03-03
Repercussion – a widespread, indirect, or unforeseen effect of an act, action, or event +2011-02-07
Replete – abundantly fed
Repose – to lay at rest
Reprise – a recurrence, renewal, or resumption of an action
Requite – to make return for, repay, avenge +2010-12-07
Restive – stubbornly resisting control
Reticent – inclined to be silent or uncommunicative in speech
Retort – to pay or hurl back, to make a reply to +November 24, 2010
Retrodict – to utilise present information or ideas to infer or explain (a past event or state of affairs)
Revelry – noisy partying or merrymaking
revolutionise – to change fundamentally or completely +2011-03-04
Rhetoric – skill in the effective use of speech +2011-02-20
Righteous – free from guilt or sin +November 30, 2010
Rout – to disorganize completely, defeat decisively or disastrously
Sabotage – an act or process tending to hamper or hurt +2011-02-20
Sacrosanct – most sacred or holy
Sadistic – a delight in cruelty
Salience – a striking point or feature
Salutary – producing a beneficial effect
Salvo – a sudden burst +2011-02-04
Sanctimonious – hypocritically pious or devout
Sanguine – at ease, confident, optimistic
Sardonic – disdainfully or skeptically humorous, derisively mocking, sarcastic
Sartorial – of or relating to a tailor or tailored clothes
Saunter – to walk about in an idle or leisurely manner, stroll +2011-02-07
Savant – a person of learning, especially one with detailed knowledge in some specialised field (as of science or literature) +2011-03-21
Scion – a descendant of wealthy, aristocratic, or influential family
Scruple – a minute part or quantity
Scrupulous – having moral integrity
Sedition – incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority +2011-01-27
Seignorage – French, revenue generated by the government’s right to print money
Semblance – outward and often specious appearance or show +November 28, 2010
Sentient – responsive to or conscious of sense impression
Sentry – guard, watch, especially a soldier standing guard at point of passage
Sequester – to set apart
Sequestered – to set apart, segregate
Serendipity – an instance of this
Sesquipedalian – given to or characterised by the use of long words +December 02, 2010
Shibboleths – a word or saying used by a sect that is regarded as meaningless to others
Sic – Latin, thus
Snafu – a situation marked by errors or confusion +2011-02-20
Solace – to give comfort in grief or misfortune, console +2011-02-07
Sordid – marked by baseness or grossness +2010-12-05
Specious – having deceptive attraction or allure
Sporadic – occurring occasionally, singly, or in irregular or random instances
Spurn – to reject something disdainfully
Stoic – one apparently or professedly indifferent to pleasure or pain +2011-01-27 +2011-01-27
Stratagem – an artifice or trick in war deceiving and outwitting the enemy +2011-02-07
Strenuous – vigorously active, energetic +2011-04-23
Struggle – to make strenuous or violent efforts in the face of difficulties or opposition +2011-04-23
Stultify – to allege or prove to be of unsound mind and hence not responsible
Stultify – to cause to appear or be stupid, foolish, or absurdly illogical
Stupor – a state of extreme apathy or torpor resulting often from a stress or shock +2011-01-18
Subjugate – to bring under control
Subsequent – following in time, order, or place +November, 20, 2010
Subterfuge – deception by artifice or stratagem in order to conceal, escape, or evade +2011-02-07
Succinctly – to put shortly
Supererogation – the act of performing more than is required by duty or need +2010-12-23
Superfluous – exceeding what is sufficient or necessary
Supplicates – to make a humble entreaty; to pray to a God
Surfeit – an overabundant supply
Surmise – to form a notion of from scanty evidence
Surreal – marked by intense irrational reality of a dream, unbelievable, fantastic +2011-02-25
Surreptitious – done, made, or acquired by stealth
Surrogate – to appoint as successor or substitute of oneself
Sycophant – someone who seeks to win favour by flattering influential people
Symbiosis – the living together in more or less intimate association or close union of dissimilar organism
Synanthropic – ecologically associated with humans
Syndicate – a group to carry out a particular transaction or project
Synthesis – the composition or combination of parts or elements so as to form a whole +2011-03-24
Taciturn – temperamentally disinclined to talk
Tautology – needless repetition of an idea, statement, or word
Temerity – unreasonable or foolhardy contempt of danger
Temperamental – marked by excessive sensitivity and impulsive mood changes
Temperate – marked by moderation
Tempestuous – characterised by tempest, storm
Tenacious – not easily pulled apart
Tenuous – not dense, not thick
Terse – smoothly elegant
Tertiary – a member of a monastic third order especially lay party
Tessellate – to form into or adorn with mosaic
Thematic – of, relating to, or constituting a theme
Tirade – a protracted speech usually marked by intemperate, vituperative or harshly censorious language
Torpid – having lost motion or the power of exertion and feeling +2011-02-07
Torpor – a state of mental and motor inactivity with partial or insensibility
Torrent – a tumultuous outpouring +November 21, 2010
Torrid – parched with heat especially of the sun +2011-04-03
Trammel – to catch or hold in as if in a net
Transcribe – to make a written copy of +2011-02-20
Transgression – the violation of a law, command, or duty
Transitory – tending to pass away, not persist +2011-03-03
Transmogrify – to change or alter greatly and often with grotesques or humorous effect +2011-01-22
Travesty – a debased, distorted, or grossly inferior imitation +2011-03-09
Treachery – violation of allegiance or of faith and confidence
Tribulation – a source that stresses endurance and character of will
Triumvirate – a group or association of three especially in a socio, geographic sense +2011-02-07
Truant – one who shirks duty
Tu quoque – Latin, you, too; a retort charging an adversary with being ort doing what he criticises in others +November 24, 2010
Tumult – a violent outburst, crowd
Tumult – disorderly agitation of a crowd usually with uproar and confusion, commotion
Turpitude – inherent baseness, depravity +2011-01-06
Ubiquitous – constantly encountered
Ululate – to howl, wail, like puppy
Unctuous – smooth and greasy in texture or appearance
Undermine – to subvert or weaken insidiously or secretly +2011-02-20
Ungeunt – a healing or soothing salve
Unilateral – done or undertaken by one person +December 02, 2010
Unsullied – spotlessly clean and fresh
Untenable – not able to be defended
Vacuous – emptied or lacking content
Vagabond – moving from place to place without a fixed home
Vagrant – one who has no established residence and wander idly from place to place +2011-02-07
Valiant – possessing or acting with bravery or boldness
Valor – strength of mind or spirit that enables a person to encounter danger with firmness, personal bravery +2011-02-25
Vanguard – the troops moving at the head of an army
Vanity – something that is vain, empty, or valueless
Vapid – lacking liveliness, tang, or briskness +2011-01-05
Vehement – marked by forceful energy
Venal – characterised by being corrupted through bribery
Vendetta – a prolonged series of retaliatory acts or exchanges
Venerate – to honour (as an icon or a relic) with a ritual act of devotion +November 23, 2010
Veracity – devotion to the truth, truthfulness +2010-12-07
Verdant – green in tint or colour +2010-12-22
Verity – the state of being true or real
Vernacular – nonstandard language
Verve – a special ability or talent
Vestige – a mark or visible sign left by something that existed before, or also a minute remaining part +2011-04-13
Vetting – a process of examination
Vex – to bring trouble, distress, or agitation to +2011-02-20
Vicarious – a service to the benefit of another
Viceroy – the governor of a country or province who rules as the representative government
Vicissitude – the quality or state of being changeable, mutability +2011-02-14
Vie – to wager, hazard, or exchange in rivalry +November 24, 2010
Vindictive – disposed to seeking vengeance
Virtuoso – Italian, a person with an extraordinary ability to sing or play an instrument
Visceral – non-intellectual, dealing with crude or elemental emotions
Vitrify – to convert into glass or a glassy substance by heat and fusion
Vitriol – caustic or sever in effect, criticism
Vituperative – containing or characterised by verbal abuse
Vociferously – marked by or given to vehement insistent outcry
Voltaic – electric generated by battery
Vulgar – lewdly or profanely indecent
Wantonly – hard to control
Welter – to be in turmoil +2010-12-19
Wherewithal – means, resources, specifically, money
Wraith – an insubstantial form or semblance, shadow, ghost, specter +2011-03-29
Wretched – deeply afflicted, dejected, or distressed by body or mind +2010-12-11
Yield – to surrender or submit (oneself) to another
