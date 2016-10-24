This is your chance to become an analytics expert

Data analytics plays a huge role in how companies make decisions, and social media is a great tool for applying those insights to drive user engagement. That’s why picking up the Social Media & Google Analytics Certification Bundle is a smart way to show a company you’re worth keeping around.

You’ll immerse yourself in Google Analytics, the analytics platform favored by roughly 90% of web-related businesses. Go from beginner to expert wrangling marketing data and visualising it with streamlined reports.

This bundle will also show you to how gather valuable marketing data from social media sites as well. Plus, you’ll discover how to use sites like Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter to ramp up your company’s social media clout.

For a limited time, you can get the Social Media & Google Analytics Certification Bundle on sale for just $38.07 AUD [$29 USD].

