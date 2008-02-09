This Is Your Brain, On Advertising

Nielsen Co. has taken a stake in Berkeley-based NeuroFocus, a company that measures/studies brain wave activity, with goal of one day beaming branding messages directly into your skull.

NeuroFocus specialises in brain wave research, eye tracking, and something called “galvanic skin response” to measure brain reaction to advertising and marketing. Test subjects wear a baseball cap embedded with sensors that track brain responses about 2,000 times a second.

MediaPost points out that this has been an obsession for Madison Avenue for some time, but too expensive to implement on a wide scale. Starcom experimented with biometric technology a decade ago; academics have pitched various technologies to advertisers and agencies.



